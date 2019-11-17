International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Vettel enjoys sly dig at Verstappen's 'suspicious' speed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 03:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 03:07 IST
Motor racing-Vettel enjoys sly dig at Verstappen's 'suspicious' speed

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel gave Max Verstappen a taste of his own language at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday when he smilingly suggested the Red Bull's qualifying speed was suspicious.

Verstappen, who qualified on pole position for Sunday's race at Interlagos, angered Ferrari at the previous round in Texas when he appeared to accuse the Italian team of cheating to gain engine performance. Vettel, who joins the 22-year-old Dutch driver on the front row, said on Friday that Verstappen's comments were unprofessional and immature.

The German added some sly extra needle at the post-qualifying news conference on Saturday. "I think we have to admit that we got beaten fair and square today," said the four-times world champion, who will be making his 100th start for Ferrari.

"It was a bit of a surprise to see -- not to see them that quick but to see them that on the straights. So, a little bit suspicious." Verstappen, sitting alongside, was not letting that go unanswered: "For once it's you, then," he replied.

Vettel said the Honda engine's performance was genuinely a bit of a surprise. "Usually, we’ve seen a lot of qualifying sessions and we were always a bit faster than everyone on the straights, losing a bit in the corners but today...Max and Alex (Albon) were as fast on the straights as us.

"That’s about it. I don’t know why. I don’t think, I mean I know we didn’t do anything different, so..." Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who clinched his sixth world title in Texas two weeks ago, said he had no idea where Red Bull's extra power came from.

The pole was the second of Verstappen's Formula One career, after Hungary last August, but the Red Bull driver insisted he was counting it as a third. The Dutchman was stripped of pole in Mexico last month for not respecting yellow warning flags, with the top slot handed to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

"You said two. I have three. I consider this as my third," he said. (Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to OT win over Wild

Andrei Svechnikov scored 133 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon in Saint Paul, Minn. Svechnikovs snap shot from the right circle beat Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk for his ni...

UPDATE 5-Paris police use tear gas, water cannon on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary

Demonstrators torched cars and pelted police with stones and bottles and police fired tear gas and water cannon in Paris on Saturday as rallies to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government yellow vest demonstrations erupted into vio...

French protesters, police clash on 'yellow vest' anniversary

Paris, Nov 17 AFP French police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse stone-throwing yellow vest protesters in Paris Saturday, on the first anniversary of the movement challenging President Emmanuel Macrons policies. Clashes broke out...

Tennis-Thiem swats aside holder Zverev to reach final

Dominic Thiem was at his dominant best as he dismantled defending champion Alexander Zverev 7-5 6-3 on Saturday to storm into the final of the season-ending ATP finals. Austrian Thiem will face Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019