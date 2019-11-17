Shiv, Chikkarangappa finish tied second, Kim wins Panasonic Open India

International Development News
A double-bogey on the last hole proved costly as Indian golfer Shiv Kapur signed off tied second along with compatriot S Chikkarangappa at the Panasonic Open India here on Sunday. Kapur (70), who lost out in a playoff at the Thailand Open last week, was again denied victory this week at the Panasonic Open India as he conceded a one-shot lead to seventeen-year-old Korean sensation Joohyung Kim, who fired a seven-under-65 to bag the top honours with a total of 13-under-203.

Kapur and Chikkarangappa (67) ended with a total of 12-under 204 at the Classic Golf and Country Club here. Indians Vikrant Chopra (10-under-206) and Veer Ahlawat (eight-under-208) claimed career-best finishes of tied fifth and tied eighth respectively.

Kim, who earned his Asian Tour card for the remainder of the 2019 season after claiming three wins on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) this year, continued his hot streak in India with rounds of 70, 68 and 65 at the USD 400,000 event which was contested over 54 holes. "I'm really speechless. It has been a dream of mine to play on the Asian Tour ever since I was young. It's really wonderful to come here, be in contention and win," said the Korean, who became the second youngest Asian Tour winner.

"I cannot describe the feeling now. The season has been great especially coming back from my injuries and winning three times on the ADT and now this victory." Kapur (67-67-70), who was in a three-way lead after the penultimate round, mixed five birdies with a bogey and a double-bogey on Sunday.

Kapur, the 2017 Panasonic Open India champion, was leading by one shot till he hit his tee shot out of bounds on the 18th. The Dubai-based golfer finally missed a 20-feet bogey putt that would've taken him into a playoff with Kim. Chikkarangappa (69-68-67) produced his best round of the week on Sunday to secure the joint runner-up position, his best for the season.

Chikka got his confidence going with the early birdie on the third where he made an 11-feet conversion. The Bengalurean then added two more birdies and a bogey till the 10th. Chikka managed to finish well with three birdies over the last five holes where he made two quality chip-putts and a 30-footer after a poor second shot on the 15th.

The other Indians in the top-20 were Arjun Prasad and M Dharma (both tied 11th at seven-under-209) as well as Om Prakash Chouhan, Karandeep Kochhar, Khalin Joshi and Rashid Khan (all in tied 14th at six-under-210. ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

