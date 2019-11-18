Prescott passes for 444 yards as Cowboys defeat Lions

Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns, while Ezekiel Elliott added a pair of TDs as the visiting Dallas Cowboys kept pace in the NFC East with a 35-27 victory Sunday over the short-handed Detroit Lions. Prescott completed 29 of 46 passes, while surpassing 400 yards for the third time this season, and Michael Gallup caught nine passes for 148 yards as the Cowboys (6-4) remained in first place.

The Cowboys have won three of their last four games after a three-game losing streak, rebounding from a defeat at home against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. Jeff Driskel threw for two TDs and rushed for another in his second start of the season, and Bo Scarbrough added his own TD run in his first career NFL game as the Lions (3-6-1) lost for the third consecutive week.

Detroit was playing without quarterback Matthew Stafford for the second consecutive week. Stafford reportedly will miss up to six weeks with small fractures in his upper back. The Lions went on top 7-0 less than four minutes into the game when Scarbrough scored from 5 yards out on his third career carry. Scarbrough, who was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round in 2018, was signed from the Lions' practice squad on Saturday.

It was yet another slow start for the Cowboys, who trailed 7-3 after one quarter and have been outscored 62-40 in the opening quarter this season. The second quarter was a different story as the Dallas offense came to life with three TDs. Prescott hit Tony Pollard on a 21-yard TD pass and added a 19-yard TD pass to Randall Cobb just before halftime. Elliott ran for a 1-yard score in the second quarter as the Cowboys led 24-14 at the break.

Prescott hooked up with Elliott on a 17-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to give Dallas a 35-21 lead. Driskel had a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter for the Lions and hit Marvin Jones Jr. on a pair of TD passes in the second half as Detroit closed to within 35-27 with under six minutes remaining. Driskel was 15 of 26 for 209 yards, while Scarbrough rushed for 55 yards on 14 carries.

