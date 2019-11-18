International Development News
Development News Edition

Vikings erase 20-point deficit to beat Broncos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minnesota
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 05:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 05:07 IST
Vikings erase 20-point deficit to beat Broncos
Image Credit: Flickr

The Minnesota Vikings made up for three bad quarters of football with a dominant one on Sunday. Kirk Cousins was 29-of-35 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns to lead Minnesota to a come-from-behind 27-23 home win over the Denver Broncos.

The Vikings (8-3) trailed 20-0 at halftime and 23-7 after three quarters, but scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally and win for the sixth time in their past seven games. Cousins hit Kyle Rudolph for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 6:01 remaining to give the Vikings a 27-23 lead, their first of the game.

Denver (3-7) took the ball and put together a 19-play drive to the Minnesota 4-yard line in the final seconds, but the Broncos couldn't connect on three consecutive passing plays before time ran out. Following a 47-yard field goal by Brandon McManus, the Broncos took a 10-0 lead with 4:39 left in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Allen to Troy Fumagalli, capping off a 90-yard drive in six plays.

Denver then mounted another lengthy drive, going 69 yards in 10 plays and taking a 17-0 lead with 12:21 remaining in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Andy Janovich. McManus added a 29-yard field goal with 1:06 left in the second quarter.

The Vikings responded to start the second half, driving down the field on the opening possession of the third quarter and cutting Denver's lead to 20-7 on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Irv Smith Jr. with 11:29 left in the third. Denver went ahead 23-7 with 4:23 left in the third quarter on a 41-yard field goal by McManus, but Minnesota cut its deficit to 23-13 with 13:25 left in the game on a 3-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Minnesota then closed within 23-20 with 10:21 remaining on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Stefon Diggs, who caught five passes for 121 yards. Courtland Sutton caught five passes for 113 yards in defeat for Denver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Vikings erase 20-point deficit to beat Broncos

The Minnesota Vikings made up for three bad quarters of football with a dominant one on Sunday. Kirk Cousins was 29-of-35 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns to lead Minnesota to a come-from-behind 27-23 home win over the Denver Bron...

UPDATE 1-Trump assails Pence aide who testified in impeachment probe

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out on Sunday at another witness in Congress impeachment inquiry against him, saying the aide to Vice President Mike Pence was a Never Trumper who should work out a better presidential attack. Writing on T...

Kings end Celtics' win streak with one-point win

Richaun Holmes hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 13.3 seconds left as the host Sacramento Kings ended the Boston Celtics 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory Sunday afternoon. Buddy Hield led all scorers with 35 points and hit...

Colts run all over Jaguars in Foles' return

Jonathan Williams rushed for 116 yards, and Marlon Mack ran for 109 yards and a touchdown Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts stopped the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars 33-13, moving into a first-place tie in the AFC South with Houston. Quarter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019