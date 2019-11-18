International Development News
Development News Edition

Lions' Flowers, Ragnow suffer head injuries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 05:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 05:27 IST
Lions' Flowers, Ragnow suffer head injuries
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers and center Frank Ragnow are in the NFL concussion protocol, stemming from head injuries suffered during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Both players left during the fourth quarter. Flowers had suffered a leg injury earlier in the contest but returned before leaving for good later.

Safety Tracy Walker also went down with a knee injury. He was playing for the first time since being hurt Oct. 27 against the New York Giants. Lions coach Matt Patricia didn't know if Walker's injury was a new one or an aggravation of the recent ailment.

"We had done a couple of things with him through the course of the week and just really saw everything look normal from a physical standpoint," Patricia said afterward. "So had a couple packages that we thought would be good for him to be in." Punt returner Jamal Agnew (ankle) and fullback Nick Bawden (knee) also departed with injuries.

Detroit also played without quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) for the second straight game. An ESPN report says Stafford could miss another month due to fractured bones. The Lions (3-6-1) have lost three straight games and six of their past seven.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia leader says elections will be called soon

La Paz, Nov 18 AFP Bolivias interim president said Sunday she will call new elections soon, as the country struggles with violent unrest a week after the resignation of Evo Morales. Very soon we will announce news regarding our main mandate...

49ers rally by Cardinals behind Garoppolo's career day

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for a career-high 424 yards and tied a career high with four touchdowns, including the game-winning 25-yard score to Jeff Wilson Jr. with 31 seconds remaining, as the host 49ers rallied past ...

Carr lifts Raiders past Bengals for third straight win

Derek Carr threw one touchdown pass and ran for a second score Sunday afternoon as the Oakland Raiders used a strong defensive performance to hold off the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 17-10. Josh Jacobs rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries, an...

Improving road safety to save lives one of many agenda of SDGs: UN chief

Saving lives by improving road safety is one of the many objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the United Nations chief said in his message for the global day set aside for remembering the victims of traffic accidents.N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019