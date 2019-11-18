International Development News
Bengals WR Tate carted off after scary hit

  • Reuters
  • Cincinnati
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 06:20 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 06:16 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate was taken off the field on a stretcher after he was hit in the head while making a catch against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Tate flashed two thumbs up from his position on the stretcher before he was taken to the locker room. His helmet remained on but the team's medical staff cut off his facemask before strapping him on to a backboard.

The 22-year-old from Florida State was injured while making a 20-yard reception in the fourth quarter. He absorbed a hard hit from behind by Raiders safety Curtis Riley but held on to the ball. Players on both teams kneeled while Tate stayed down on the ground after the hit.

Tate has 30 receptions for 427 yards and one touchdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

