Patriots defeat Eagles to clinch 19th straight winning season

Wide receiver Julian Edelman threw a touchdown pass, Nick Folk kicked three field goals and the visiting New England Patriots scored 17 unanswered points to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-10 on Sunday. The win clinched the 19th consecutive winning season for the Patriots (9-1), one behind the Dallas Cowboys' all-time record of 20 from 1966-85.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was 26 of 47 for 216 yards. Quarterback Carson Wentz was 20 of 40 for 214 yards and a touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert but the Eagles dropped back to .500 at 5-5 and had their two-game winning streak snapped.

The Eagles went ahead 10-0 with 12:36 left in the second quarter following a 14-play, 95-yard drive that lasted 9:33. On the final play, Goedert caught what appeared to be a 5-yard touchdown pass from Wentz though the play was ruled an interception as New England's Jonathan Jones took the ball away. Officials reviewed the play and overturned the call on the field, extending Wentz's streak to 13 straight games with a touchdown pass. The 95-yard drive was the longest allowed by New England in the regular season in eight years.

Folk kicked field goals of 35, 22 and 39 yards for the Patriots' nine first-half points. Brady was 11 of 25 in the first half, setting a dubious career-high for most incompletions in the first half with 14. Philadelphia starting right tackle Lane Johnson left with a concussion and was ruled out for the remainder of the game as the Eagles took a 10-9 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Patriots took the opening kickoff of the third quarter and marched 84 yards in 10 plays, capped by a trick play as Edelman received the lateral from Brady and tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Phillip Dorsett. James White converted the two-point conversion run for a 17-10 lead. New England's defense stiffened and forced the Eagles to go 0-for-7 on third down as it still held its seven-point lead with 8:30 to go.

The Eagles eventually took over with 4:07 remaining at their own 6-yard line. On fourth-and-10 from the Patriots' 26, Wentz tossed a pass into the end zone but Nelson Agholor dropped it. Philadelphia did get the ball back one final time in the waning seconds but a final Hail Mary pass was knocked down as time expired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)