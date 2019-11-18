International Development News
Redick helps Pelicans hold off Warriors

Redick helps Pelicans hold off Warriors
JJ Redick scored 26 points and Jrue Holiday added 22 as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-100 on Sunday night. Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19, Nicolo Melli had 16, rookie Jaxson Hayes had 10 points and 10 rebounds and E'Twaun Moore added 10 points as the Pelicans prevailed in a meeting of two young teams with the worst records in the Western Conference.

New Orleans entered the game with three wins and Golden State had two, one of which was a 134-123 triumph in New Orleans on Oct. 28. Rookie Eric Paschall scored 30, rookie Ky Bowman had 19, Glenn Robinson III had 14, and Marquese Chriss 10 to lead the Warriors.

The Warriors were beginning a four-game road trip and playing their first game since starting guard D'Angelo Russell suffered a thumb injury that's expected to keep him out for at least two weeks. The Pelicans led by six points at halftime and scored the first six points of the third quarter.

They increased the lead to 68-51 when Melli made a 3-pointer midway through the quarter. Bowman scored eight points and Paschall had six as the Warriors cut the lead to 76-69 at the end of the third quarter.

Bowman added a 3-pointer to start the fourth-quarter scoring and Golden State got within three before Holiday scored eight straight points to give New Orleans an 85-74 lead. The Warriors got within five points with 1:20 left, but Redick made a 3-pointer 10 seconds later.

New Orleans raced to a 10-2 lead and Redick scored 10 points as the Pelicans took a 26-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. Alexander-Walker came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Pelicans extended their lead to 41-31 midway through the second quarter.

They built the lead to 14 points before the Warriors finished with a 13-5 run to cut the lead to 55-49 at halftime.

