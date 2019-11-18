International Development News
Development News Edition

Tsitsipas beats Thiem to win ATP Finals title

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 09:29 IST
Tsitsipas beats Thiem to win ATP Finals title
Image Credit: Flickr

Stefanos Tsitsipas battled back from a set down against Dominic Thiem to win the ATP Finals title, emphatically staking his claim as the leader of the next generation of aspiring global superstars. The Greek 21-year-old, who won, 6-7 (6/8) 6-2 7-6 (7/4) on Sunday, is the youngest champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001 and the fourth first-time champion at the season-ending event in as many years.

It is Tsitsipas's third title of the season and comes a year after he was crowned champion at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. He has charmed the crowd at London's O2 Arena all week and earned his place in the final with an impressive straight-sets win against six-time champion Roger Federer.

"I can't sum up my emotions right now," said Tsitsipas. "It's amazing to be remembered as the 2019 champion. It is a dream come true and the best way to end this match.

"I did get nervous at some points in the match but I managed to forget about how I felt and I had momentum in the tie-break which was really tight. "My fighting spirit and me constantly trying to push myself to do better got me there in the end."

Defeat is a bitter disappointment for Thiem, who won five titles this year, including the Indian Wells Masters, and reached a second successive French Open final. There was little to choose between sixth-seed Tsitsipas and Austria's world number five Thiem in the first set as a total of five break points went begging.

Both players had impressed on serve during the tournament, with Tsitsipas's figures especially striking -- 44 service games won out of 47 leading into the final. In an inevitable tie-break, Tsitsipas saved a set point at 5/6 but Thiem clinched his second set point with a powerful serve that the Greek returned into the net.

- Tsitsipas breaks -

But Tsitsipas regrouped and within minutes Thiem, who beat his opponent in three sets in the Beijing final last month, was under pressure, spraying a forehand wide to concede first break of the match. Tsitsipas held with ease and then produced a forehand down the line to break again, with Thiem threatening to unravel. Tsitsipas had won 12 out of 14 points in the set.

Thiem, who like Tsitsipas plays with a single-handed backhand, stemmed the tide but could make little impression on his opponent's serve and lost the set 6-2. Thiem was rocking again at the start of the deciding set. He saved two break points in the first game but looked increasingly shaky and was broken to trail 1-2.

The Greek was now well on top but out of nowhere, Thiem was level at 3-3 after Tsitsipas put a backhand wide. The Austrian was now playing with much more confidence, unleashing a series of blistering winners and edged ahead 5-4 after another service hold but the rest of the set went with serve.

In the deciding set tie-break, Tsitsipas took a 4-2 lead but was pegged back to 4/4. But on the next point Tsitsipas earned a mini-break, giving him the chance to serve out for the match and he made no mistake, closing out the biggest victory of his career.

Tsitsipas has competition among his peers as the new generation attempt to dislodge Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who have dominated the men's game for the past 15 years. World number four Daniil Medvedev won two Masters titles this year and reached the US Open final while Alexander Zverev was in London defending the title he won last year.

But Tsitsipas, who has beaten every member of the "Big Three" in 2019, will go into the new season with the belief he can take the next step towards the apex of the men's game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Noah Centineo has a heart of gold: Alexis Ren

Model Alexis Ren says her boyfriend, actor Noah Centineo, is a gem of a person. The 22-year-old model, who sparked dating rumours with the Charlies Angels star in September, called the actor amazing.Hes amazing. His heart is really that gen...

You've had 37 'Spider-Man' movies: Banks on 'Charlie's Angels' reboot criticism

Charlies Angels director Elizabeth Banks has responded to the criticism she has been facing for rebooting the action comedy series, saying at a time when franchises are being rehashed, questioning the revival of another popular intellectual...

Pak PM Imran Khan advises Sarfaraz to focus on domestic cricket to get back to national team

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised sacked Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to focus on domestic cricket to get back to the national team. Khan, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Cricket Board and a former captain, also backed the appointmen...

Cong must lead Oppn in Parliament to expose 'utter mismanagement' of economy: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said his party must lead the Opposition in Parliament to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy by the Modi government. He also alleged that the government refuses to accept valid critic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019