James' 33 points fuel Lakers rout of Hawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 18-11-2019 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 10:39 IST
LeBron James scored 33 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17 as the Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first quarter and finished off an easy 122-101 victory Sunday over the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Rajon Rondo scored 15 points and Anthony Davis added 14 as the Lakers earned their fourth consecutive victory and their 11th in their last 12 games since a season-opening loss to the Clippers.

Trae Young scored 31 points and Cam Reddish added 13 as the Hawks lost their third consecutive game and fell for the sixth time in their last seven contests. Atlanta was blown out in Los Angeles for the second consecutive night after losing by 49 to the Clippers on Saturday. Atlanta scored just nine points through the first nine minutes as the Lakers jumped out to an early 34-9 lead. The Hawks managed to cut the deficit to 10 points in both the second and third quarters before the Lakers pulled away for good.

The Lakers ramped up the defensive pressure, blocking 14 shots, their most in a game since 2002. Davis led the way with five blocked shots. The defensive showing made up for Davis low-scoring night. It was just the third time this season he was held under 20 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 points, while Danny Green and Alex Caruso added 11 each. Rondo's scoring output came in just his third game of the season.

James added 12 assists, the fifth consecutive game he had double-digits in assists and the 10th time this season. De'Andre Hunter, Jabari Parker, and Allen Crabbe scored 11 points each for the Hawks, who were just 8 of 28 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range.

The Lakers improved to an NBA-best 11-2 and are now 7-1 at home this season. The Hawks are just 2-5 on the road but will head home for three of their next four games.

