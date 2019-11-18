International Development News
Bears QB Trubisky leaves late with hip injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was pulled late in the fourth quarter Sunday night because of what the team described as a hip injury. "He just wasn't feeling right," Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters. "His hip was hurting him."

Trubisky finished 24 of 43 for 190 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was replaced by Chase Daniel, who completed one of four passes for nine yards in the Bears' 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback change prompted speculation that Nagy had benched Trubisky, particularly after cameras showed the two men huddled closely in conversation. Trubisky never was shown meeting with medical personnel, and he stood on the sideline for the remainder of the game before walking on the field afterward to shake hands with Rams players before heading to the locker room.

Nagy said Trubisky was injured several series before being pulled from the game, but he tried to play through the pain. "He had an earlier deal where he landed on it," Nagy said.

The injury affected Trubisky's ability to throw, particularly on passing plays to the left, the coach said. "I finally pulled him aside," Nagy said. "I said, 'Listen, here's the deal. We've got to know. You've got to be honest with us about where you're at.'"

At that point, Nagy said, Trubisky acknowledged his hip was bothering him. Nagy said it was too soon to know how Trubisky's injury would affect his status for next week.

