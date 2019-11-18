Rugby Africa Cup 2020 encounter to kick off on 23 Nov

The first Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) 2020 encounter kicks off on Saturday, 23 November at 11 am local time (13:00 CAT) at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina, Ghana.

This RAC 2020 kick-off is remarkable in two ways. It is the official start of a new competition format on the continent and Ghana is not historically a rugby nation. Yet, Ghana's Rugby is developing strong. After having hosted the Bronze Cup and winning it last year, Ghana has hosted the Tri-nations Cup this year, and now sets the stage for the inaugural RAC 2020.

Herbert Mensah, President of Ghana Rugby is thrilled about the upcoming match: "Ghana is the underdogs as Botswana has a long rugby history and is geographically surrounded by rugby giants. But Ghana is coming in for a battle and prepared in the right way.

The settings are all correct and we are massively excited to host the match. Khaled Babbou, the President of Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com), and his team that has put this new format together have done an incredible job to enable all countries to have access and the opportunity to play in a World Cup in 2023 should they qualify. Rugby is the fastest-growing sport in Africa and the Rugby Africa Cup encourages all nations independent of their size to get involved, experience more playtime and become more competitive.

I look forward to attending this promising match and seeing how Ghana will defend themselves against the favorites of this match."

The match will be broadcasted live and for free on Rugby Africa's Facebook page @RugbyAfrique.

(With Inputs from APO)