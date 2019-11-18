International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby Africa Cup 2020 encounter to kick off on 23 Nov

This RAC 2020 kick-off is remarkable in two ways. It is the official start of a new competition format on the continent and Ghana is not historically a rugby nation.

Rugby Africa Cup 2020 encounter to kick off on 23 Nov
After having hosted the Bronze Cup and winning it last year, Ghana has hosted the Tri-nations Cup this year, and now sets the stage for the inaugural RAC 2020. Image Credit: pixabay

The first Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) 2020 encounter kicks off on Saturday, 23 November at 11 am local time (13:00 CAT) at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina, Ghana.

This RAC 2020 kick-off is remarkable in two ways. It is the official start of a new competition format on the continent and Ghana is not historically a rugby nation. Yet, Ghana's Rugby is developing strong. After having hosted the Bronze Cup and winning it last year, Ghana has hosted the Tri-nations Cup this year, and now sets the stage for the inaugural RAC 2020.

Herbert Mensah, President of Ghana Rugby is thrilled about the upcoming match: "Ghana is the underdogs as Botswana has a long rugby history and is geographically surrounded by rugby giants. But Ghana is coming in for a battle and prepared in the right way.

The settings are all correct and we are massively excited to host the match. Khaled Babbou, the President of Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com), and his team that has put this new format together have done an incredible job to enable all countries to have access and the opportunity to play in a World Cup in 2023 should they qualify. Rugby is the fastest-growing sport in Africa and the Rugby Africa Cup encourages all nations independent of their size to get involved, experience more playtime and become more competitive.

I look forward to attending this promising match and seeing how Ghana will defend themselves against the favorites of this match."

The match will be broadcasted live and for free on Rugby Africa's Facebook page @RugbyAfrique.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-N.Korea says no more talks with U.S. just so Trump can boast

North Korea said on Monday it was not interested in meaningless talks with the United States just so President Donald Trump had something to boast about, urging an end to what it called a policy of hostility if the United States wanted dial...

Ronaldo admits he is not '100 percent'

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted on Sunday that he is not at 100 percent after reacting angrily to twice being substituted by Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri earlier this month. The 34-year-old scored his 99th international goal on Sunday as reigni...

Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

A Japanese space probe is heading home from an asteroid 250 million km 155 million miles from Earth after collecting sub-surface samples that could help scientists seeking the origins of life, Japans space agency said on Monday. Asteroids a...

No protection given to mentally challenged inmate who was abducted and gang-raped in Kolkata: NCW

A NCW fact finding team has said the mentally challenged woman of a shelter home who was allegedly abducted and gang raped in Kolkata has still not been given any protection, adding that it has found irregularities in the functioning of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019