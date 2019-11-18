International Development News
AOA will launch 'Grassroot Olympic - Mission Talent Hunt' to groom talent: Sonowal

  PTI
  Guwahati
  Updated: 18-11-2019 18:25 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 18:25 IST
The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) will launch a new programme called 'Grassroot Olympic - Mission Talent Hunt' to identify the sports talent in the state and groom them, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday. The decision was taken during the executive committee meeting in presence of Sonowal, who is also the President of the Association, an official release said.

A committee under the chairmanship of Vice Chairman of the Association and Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika was also formed during the meeting. "The committee will interact with grassroot level sports organizations, clubs, sports organizers. The committee will prepare a detailed action plan and connect with the field to spot the talented sportspersons," the statement said.

The Chief Minister underlined the need for a sporting culture in the state to promote sports among youth. In this regard, he said AOA will organize sports events in five categories covering players from 10 years to 60 years of age in the state.

Sonowal stressed on developing a strong network of grassroot level sports organisations and also suggested organising cultural performances by local artists at the launch of the field level sports events. Besides, Sonowal also suggested to discontinue the membership of

office bearers, who remain absent for three consecutive executive committee meetings of the Association and it was agreed upon unanimously. During the meeting, various sub-committees and commissions were also constituted for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games, which is scheduled to be held in Assam during January 10-22, 2020.

