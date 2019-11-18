International Development News
Development News Edition

Aisam pulls out of India tie in protest against shifting of tie to neutral venue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:59 IST
Aisam pulls out of India tie in protest against shifting of tie to neutral venue
Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan's top doubles player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi on Monday refused to compete in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against India, protesting against ITF's decision to shift the tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue. Aisam, one of the best tennis players coming out of Pakistan, took to Instagram to reason out his decision and made it clear that he won't play unless the tie is hosted in Islamabad.

His post indicated that ITF is set to reject the Pakistan Tennis Federation's appeal against the shifting of tie to a yet-to-be-announced neutral venue. Addressing PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan in his post, Aisam criticized India and International Tennis Federation.

"The attitude towards Pakistan of both All Indian Tennis Association and ITF is highly deplorable, to say it the least. There is absolutely no threat foreseen for the Indian tennis team in Pakistan," Aisam wrote. "However, if ITF does not correct their wrong decision then as a protest against this unjust, unfair and biased decision I want to raise my voice and hereby announce not to participate in this tie if it takes place outside Pakistan."

Aisam said he has taken the stand to "stand up for the honor and dignity of my country by refusing to accept an incorrect unjust and undesirable decision." "The President of PTF and the people of Pakistan are requested to understand my stand."

Aisam said he had faced a lot of heat in the past even in Pakistan when he played with a Israeli player and with India's Rohan Bhopanna. He argued that he took a stance because he felt it was important to put sports before everything else. Aisam said hundreds of Indians are regularly visiting Pakistan "to perform their religious activities" in various places like Kartarpur, Nankana Sahib and Taxila and there has not been even a single incident of violence or mishandling with any Indian National.

Recently, high profile visit of British Royal family took place during which the Royal couple visited several cities in Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore and Chitral. Her Majesty the Queen of Holland is visiting Pakistan this week. Recently football stars like Kaka, Figo and Puyol also visited Pakistan.

"If everyone else can come including hundreds of other Indians every day then why can't a few member of the Indian Tennis team visit Pakistan when Pakistan has assured them of extremely high level security protocol," he said. "They should not insult and disgrace our security forces by saying that they cannot assure the safety and security of a few member Indian tennis team."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Turkey will launch another Syria operation if area not cleared of Kurdish YPG -Anadolu

Turkeys foreign minister said Ankara would launch a new military operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of what he called terrorists, state-owned Anadolu agency reported on Monday.Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as sa...

Seven Malian soldiers killed in clash with militants - army

Seven Malian soldiers were killed and 15 wounded when militants attacked a patrol in northern Mali on Monday, the army said in a statement. The West African country is still reeling from an attack on an army post that killed 54 in early Nov...

UPDATE 3-Trump says he might be willing to testify in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday indicated publicly for the first time that he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry over his efforts to pressure Ukraine even though I did nothing wrong. Lawmakers in the Democratic-led...

Report: Rockets waiving veteran F Anderson

The Houston Rockets are waiving veteran forward Ryan Anderson, The Athletics Shams Charania reported Monday. Anderson, 31, signed as a free agent with the Rockets on Sept. 27 after being waived by the Miami Heat on July 6.Anderson appeared ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019