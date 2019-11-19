International Development News
Development News Edition

Colts RB Mack, S Willis ruled out for Thursday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Indianapolis
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 00:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 00:53 IST
Colts RB Mack, S Willis ruled out for Thursday
Image Credit: Flickr

The Indianapolis Colts won't have running back Marlon Mack or safety Khari Willis for Thursday night's key AFC South clash with the Houston Texans. Both starters were injured during Sunday's 33-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mack suffered a broken right hand during the third quarter after rushing 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. He had surgery Monday but there is no timetable for his return. Mack, 23, ranks fifth in the NFL with 862 rushing yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry with four scores in 10 games.

Willis developed concussion symptoms after the game and is now in the league's concussion protocol, coach Frank Reich confirmed. The 2019 fourth-round pick ranks seventh among rookies with 44 tackles through 10 games. He also has two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

The Colts (6-4) and Texans (6-4) are tied for the division lead entering Thursday's game in Houston. Indianapolis won the first meeting, 30-23, in Week 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis seize three ships in Red Sea -Al Masirah TV

Yemens Houthis seized three ships, including one belonging to Saudi Arabia, three miles off Uqban island at the south end of the Red Sea, the groups Al-Masirah TV said on Monday.It did not identify the other ships but said all of them were ...

Colts RB Mack, S Willis ruled out for Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts wont have running back Marlon Mack or safety Khari Willis for Thursday nights key AFC South clash with the Houston Texans. Both starters were injured during Sundays 33-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Mack ...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo expected to announce softer U.S. position on Israel's Jewish settlements -U.S. official

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to announce on Monday the United States is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a Trump administration official said.Pompeo is expected to say the administr...

UPDATE 2-U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension

The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as U.S. regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019