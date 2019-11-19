Colts RB Mack, S Willis ruled out for Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts won't have running back Marlon Mack or safety Khari Willis for Thursday night's key AFC South clash with the Houston Texans. Both starters were injured during Sunday's 33-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mack suffered a broken right hand during the third quarter after rushing 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. He had surgery Monday but there is no timetable for his return. Mack, 23, ranks fifth in the NFL with 862 rushing yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry with four scores in 10 games.

Willis developed concussion symptoms after the game and is now in the league's concussion protocol, coach Frank Reich confirmed. The 2019 fourth-round pick ranks seventh among rookies with 44 tackles through 10 games. He also has two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

The Colts (6-4) and Texans (6-4) are tied for the division lead entering Thursday's game in Houston. Indianapolis won the first meeting, 30-23, in Week 7.

