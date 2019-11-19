International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain coach Moreno to be replaced by Luis Enrique - reports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 06:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 06:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain coach Moreno to be replaced by Luis Enrique - reports
Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain coach Robert Moreno is to be dismissed from the role, according to Spanish media reports on Monday, after his side thrashed Romania 5-0 in their final Euro 2020 qualifier.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that former Spain coach Luis Enrique is set to make a sensational return five months after resigning from the role due to the illness of his daughter Xana, who tragically passed away in September. The Spanish soccer federation did not respond to a request for comment on Moreno's future but announced that their president Luis Rubiales and sporting director Jose Francisco Molina will hold a news conference on Tuesday.

Moreno, Luis Enrique's long-time assistant who was given the top job in June, refused to give the usual post-match news conference and did not speak to any media, with El Mundo saying he bid farewell to the players after the game in tears. Moreno won four out of six games in charge of Spain and drew two, with his side clinching a place at Euro 2020 last month with a 1-1 draw away to Sweden.

Spain also won all three games when Moreno took temporary charge between March and June while Luis Enrique was on leave. They finished top of Group F, taking 26 points from 10 games. Moreno, an international relations graduate who had no playing career, was thrust into the biggest job in Spanish football in unusual circumstances following Luis Enrique's resignation in June.

He revealed he felt "bittersweet" about getting the role, and in September said he would be happy to step aside if Luis Enrique decided he wished to return to the job. Questions about Moreno's suitability for the role began to emerge following sluggish 1-1 draws away to Norway and Sweden in October, although Spain responded to those results by hammering Malta 7-0 on Friday to clinch top spot in Group F.

Doubts grew about Moreno's future when federation president Rubiales declined to say whether he would be in charge at Euro 2020. Moreno said before the Romania game that he was not ruffled by Rubiales' dithering over his future and suggested he was confident he would remain in charge.

"It's normal that you are questioned in your job, especially if you are in the spotlight, and all I can do is focus on my work. I think I have a 10 out of 10 chance of staying," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Two S.Koreans aboard vessel seized by Yemen's Houthis -ministry official

Two South Korean nationals are onboard one of the vessels seized by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement of Yemen in the southern end of the Red Sea, a South Korean foreign ministry official said on Tuesday. The three vessels seized include two...

UPDATE 5-Police say victims of Fresno football party shooting were "targeted"

Gunmen who killed four men and wounded six others at a backyard football-viewing party of mostly ethnic Hmong had targeted the residence in Fresno, California, possibly in retaliation for a previous altercation, police said on Monday. The S...

Seafood industry facing dangerous sustainability divide in developed world

More people than ever rely on fisheries and aquaculture for food, and income, but the seafood industry is facing a dangerous sustainability divide when comparing trends in the developed world versus those in poorer regions, the Food and Agr...

EXCLUSIVE-New York State Attorney General investigating WeWork-sources

The New York State Attorney General NYAG is investigating WeWork, according to two people familiar with the matter, adding to a mounting series of problems that have turned the workspace provider from a Wall Street darling to a pariah in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019