Doncic’s triple-double pushes Mavs past reeling Spurs

Luka Doncic poured in a career-high 42 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and recorded 12 assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 117-110 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Monday for their second straight victory. The triple-double was Doncic's league-leading sixth of the season.

Dorian Finney-Smith's lunging shot after a wild scramble barely beat the shot clock to push Dallas' lead to 112-107 with 1:14 to play. Rudy Gay's 3-point jumper with 43.6 seconds to play brought the Spurs back to within two points, but Doncic answered with a 3-pointer 16 seconds later that cemented the game for the Mavericks. Finney-Smith had 22 points for Dallas, Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Brunson scored 11 points in the win for the Mavericks.

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 36 points for the reeling Spurs, who lost their sixth straight game. San Antonio hadn't lost that many in a row since the 2010-11 season when it dropped six straight in March and April. The Spurs went on to finish the regular season with 61 wins. LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points for San Antonio, with Forbes hitting for 13.

Doncic was on fire from the opening tip, scoring 17 points in the first quarter in 5-of-7 shooting that included making 4 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc. He also had four rebounds and four assists in the period in which the Mavericks shot 70.6 percent and led 36-22. Dallas led by as many as 18 points in the half on the way to a 59-49 advantage at intermission. Doncic finished with 24 points by the break.

DeRozan's 19 points paced the Spurs and helped them stay within shouting distance with 24 minutes to play. The Spurs pulled to within 75-70 on DeRozan's driving reverse layup with 5:41 to play in the third quarter but the rest of the period belonged to Dallas. Maxi Kleber's 3-pointer at the 2:45 mark capped a 13-4 Mavericks run and the lead was 93-76 at the end of the period.

It was the first time the Mavericks have scored 110 or more points against San Antonio since 2010.

