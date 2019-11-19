International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Shapovalov praises 'unbelievable' Davis Cup atmosphere

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:31 IST
Tennis-Shapovalov praises 'unbelievable' Davis Cup atmosphere
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov described the revamped Davis Cup format as something players have never experienced before after playing his part in the victory over Italy.

The 20-year-old, who was defaulted in a 2017 Davis Cup tie after he accidentally struck the umpire with a ball, was involved in the match of the day on Monday when he beat Italian Matteo Berrettini in three sets on Court 2. Critics of the new format, which sees 18 nations playing in Madrid for a week to decide the Davis Cup champions, fear the uniquely partisan atmosphere of the "home and away" ties will be lost. But Shapovalov was roared on by a large Canadian contingent while Berrettini also enjoyed vocal backing.

"I love the atmosphere. I think at a time like this, the end of the season, you're not looking forward to playing events and stuff like this," Shapovalov said. "But to play the Davis Cup and you walk out and the atmosphere is like this and it is so hectic. It's like nothing we have experienced. It's unbelievable."

Several times play was held up as the umpire tried to quieten the fans, which in itself was music to the ears of the organizers, the ITF and Kosmos, as the last thing they want is for ties to feel like regular ATP Tour events. Shapovalov even goaded the Italians fans at one point after hitting an ace, cupping his ear to the crowd.

"They were talking a lot in between my first and second serves, and clapping on double (faults)," Shapovalov said. "I was getting into it, of course, in the heat of the moment. "I felt like both sides of the fans really got into the match."

Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil, who had earlier stunned Fabio Fognini, lost the doubles which finished past midnight local time. With ties, involving two singles and one doubles rubber starting in the evening, late nights will be a theme of the week, according to Canada captain Frank Dancevic. Canada faces the United States in their second Group F match later on Tuesday with a win assuring them of a place in the quarter-finals. That tie starts at 6 pm local time.

"I think it's absurd that it's so late," he said. " We might see you here at 3 am tomorrow," he said. Organizers said 12,114 people watched the three ties on Monday and say Tuesday's evening group clash between Spain and Russia is a 12,000-seat sell-out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi "appears to be sister" of Hitler, says Puducherry CM

Kiran Bedi appears to be sister of Hitler, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, slams her style of functioning....

McIlroy unperturbed by being out of Race to Dubai contention

Dubai, Nov 19 AFP Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner of the Race to Dubai, says he is fine with the fact that he cannot become the European Tours number one for a fourth time this week at the DP World Tour Championship. The Northern Irishman...

Details of 2022 National Games Village will be finalised next month: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that the details of the Athletes Village for the 2022 National Games will be finalised next month. The state is racing against time as the 36-month countdown to the National Games is ...

Bosnia's presidency nominates Serb PM-designate - party spokesman

Bosnias tripartite inter-ethnic presidency agreed on Tuesday to nominate economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate 13 months after an election, a spokesman for the Serb ruling SNSD party told Reuters. Tegeltija was prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019