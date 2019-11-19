International Development News
I-League kicks off with match between Mohun Bagan and Aizawl on Nov 30

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 20:25 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:25 IST
Former champions Aizawl FC will clash with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan at home in the opening round match of the I-League 2019-20 season, on November 30. In another opening round match, Kozhikode-based Gokulam Kerala FC will host Manipur's Neroca FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium on November 30, according to the fixtures of the 11-team I-League announced by All India Football Federation on Tuesday.

Defending champions Chennai City FC will begin their campaign at home the next day as they host debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union, the second club from Manipur this season, at the Nehru Stadium. The AIFF has announced that DSport will broadcast the matches which will run till April next year, a move that was lauded by a number of club officials.

The two Kolkata derby matches between heavyweight arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be played at Salt Lake Stadium on December 22 and March 15 next year. Both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will play their other nine home matches at Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Real Kashmir will open their campaign with an away match against East Bengal on December 4 while their first home match is on December 12 against Gokulam Kerala FC at TRC Ground in Srinagar. AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows will play the first five of their home matches -- beginning on December 6 against Gokulam Kerala FC -- at Tilak Maidan at Vasco in Goa while the remaining five will play at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Kalinga Stadium is being currently used as home venue of the Odisha FC in the ongoing Indian Super League. Punjab FC -- previously Minerva Punjab -- have chosen Guru Nanak Stadium at Ludhiana as their home venue.

"The fixtures have been drawn after consulting our marketing partners FSDL, broadcasters DSport, and all the clubs involved in the competition," said I-League CEO Sunando Dhar. "This season, we have a lot more flexibility as far as the fixtures are concerned, with the kick-off timings being at 2pm, 5pm and 7pm. I'm sure this would make all the clubs happy." PTI PDS AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

