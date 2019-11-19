The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours:

SPO-DAVIS-IND-2NDLD VENUE ITF rejects Pakistan's appeal, nominates Nur-Sultan as venue for Davis Cup tie

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Dismissing Pakistan's review appeal, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Tuesday announced Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan as the neutral venue for the upcoming Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan.

Pink Ball: Wrist spinners difficult to read rather than finger spinners, says Harbhajan By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) At the floodlit Eden Gardens, wrist spinners landing the pink ball with scrambled seam will be far more difficult to pick than finger spinners, feels senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

SPO-CRI-SHAMI I will keep altering length to keep batsmen guessing, says Shami

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) India speedster Mohammed Shami said altering length to keep the batsmen guessing would be key when India take on Bangladesh in their maiden Pink-ball Test, starting from Friday in Kolkata.

SPO-SHOOT-IND Sanjeev Rajput misses out on finals by a point

Putian (China), Nov 19 (PTI) India's Sanjeev Rajput missed out on the finals by a point in the prestigious World Cup Finals for the year's top-ranked rifle and pistol shooters here on Tuesday.

SPO-SHOOT-RAJESHWARI-RECORD NRAI confirms Rajeshwari Kumari's women's trap national record

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has confirmed that Punjab's Rajeshwari Kumari has created a national record in the women's trap competition during the ongoing 63rd National Shotgun Shooting Championship here.

SPO-FOOT-DELHI Football Delhi launches Academy Accreditation and Licensing System

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) In a bid to improve football, professionalise the set-up and to reach out to every stakeholder in the National Capital Region (NCR), Football Delhi has implemented the Academy Accreditation and Licensing System.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-BALA It's great opportunity: women footballers say on Bala Devi's Rangers' trial stint

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) As Indian women's team's mercurial striker Bala Devi flew off to Glasgow, Scotland for a week-long trial at Rangers WFC, the country's football fraternity wished her luck and termed it "a great opportunity". PTI APA

SPO-FMSCI-BAN FMSCI bans its own president from officiating for 3 years after Rally of Jodhpur tragedy

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) National motorsport federation FMSCI has banned its own President J Prithiviraj from officiating for three years in the wake of the organisational blunder that led to death of three, including a minor, during the ill-fated Rally of Jodhpur.

Umpires should attend training sessions to get used to pink colour: Taufel By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) Sighting the pink ball during the twilight period will be a challenge not only for the batsmen but also the umpires, who are expected to attend some practice sessions to get used to the new colour, retired Australian umpire Simon Taufel said on Tuesday.

SPO-GAMES-CM Details of 2022 National Games Village will be finalised next month: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Nov 19 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that the details of the Athletes' Village for the 2022 National Games will be finalised next month.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-FIXTURE I-League kicks off with match between Mohun Bagan and Aizawl on Nov 30

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Former champions Aizawl FC will clash with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan at home in the opening round match of the I-League 2019-20 season, on November 30.

SPO-CRI-PINK BALL-TICKETS Tickets for first four days of pink ball Test sold out: Ganguly

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that the tickets for the first four days of India's first Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata have been sold out and he was extremely happy about it.

SPO-BOX-LEAGUE Mary Kom to play for Punjab Royals

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Iconic Indian boxer MC Mary Kom will be part of the NCR Punjab Royals team during the Big Bout League while her fierce rival Nikhat Zareen will compete for Odisha Warriors, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

SPO-DDCA-COUNCIL DDCA apex council rejects Ombudsman's order reinstating Rajat Sharma as president

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Apex council of the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association on Tuesday put up a united stand, rejecting ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed's order which allowed senior journalist Rajat Sharma to continue in his role as DDCA president.

