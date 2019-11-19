Dolphins release RB Walton after another arrest

Running back Mark Walton was released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday after his most recent arrest. The South Florida SunSentinel reported that the 22-year-old was arrested after allegedly hitting the expectant mother of his child. The woman is five weeks pregnant, according to the report.

"We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton. We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in a team statement. Walton was in the midst of a four-game suspension for violating the league's conduct and substance abuse policies. He would have been eligible to return Dec. 8 at the New York Jets.

The Cincinnati Bengals waived Walton in April after his third arrest of 2019. Walton surrendered to police in Florida in April on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North Miami-Dade.

On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in South Florida. He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January.

The Dolphins (2-8) decided to take a chance on the second-year running back, who played collegiately for the Miami Hurricanes, after the Bengals released him. He rushed 53 times for 201 yards this season and was expected to emerge as the primary back after the Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals in late October.

