REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m.GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m.GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ Silence reigns for Les Blues as they beat Japan The last time France played a Davis Cup tie around 60,000 fans flocked to Lille's Stade Pierre Mauroy soccer stadium over three days to watch them lose the 2018 final to Croatia. MOTOR-F1-FERRARI/ Motor racing: Ferrari drivers should follow Hamilton's example -Brawn One of Ferrari’s two drivers should take a leaf out of Lewis Hamilton’s book and accept blame for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix collision, according to the Italian team’s former technical director Ross Brawn. SOCCER-EURO-ESP/ Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach after daughter's death Luis Enrique has been reappointed Spain coach, having resigned from the role in June as his late daughter battled cancer, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales said on Tuesday UPCOMING SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-BEL-CYP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Belgium v Cyprus Belgium play Cyprus in Group I of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 19 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-GER-NIR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany v Northern Ireland Germany play Northern Ireland in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 19 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-NLD-EST/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Netherlands v Estonia The Netherlands play Estonia in Amsterdam in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 19 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-WAL-HUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Wales v Hungary Wales play Hungary in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 19 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GM SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX) Soccer - Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers The second round of qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon concludes on Tuesday with seven matches Burundi v Morocco Ethiopia v Ivory Coast (1300 GMT) Mauritania v Central African Republic Niger v Madagascar Zambia v Zimbabwe (1600 GMT) Equatorial Guinea v Tunisia Libya v Tanzania (1900 GMT) 19 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/PREVIEW Cricket - New Zealand v England - first test preview New Zealand and England captains Kane Williamson and Joe Root hold news conferences at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui ahead of the first test. 20 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/PREVIEW Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - first test captain's news conferences Australia and Pakistan captains Tim Paine and Misbah-ul-Haq hold news conferences ahead of the first test at the Gabba. We will also move a match factbox. 20 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/PREVIEW Cricket-India v Bangladesh second test We will preview the first day-night test featuring India and Bangladesh. 20 Nov 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BDG/BALL Cricket-India's landmark test a litmus test for pink-ball supplier Paras Anand, being the supplier of the pink balls for the landmark match, will probably be the most nervous person at Eden Gardens on Friday when India take the day-night test plunge against Bangladesh. 20 Nov 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT TENNIS TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Davis Cup Finals Day three of the Davis Cup finals features six ties including Serbia v Japan, Croatia v Spain and Britain v the Netherlands. Madrid's Caja Magica hosts the inaugural week-long tournament which features 18 nations. 20 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK/Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 19 Nov 20:45 ET / 1:45 GMT NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK/ Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. 19 Nob 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT GOLF GOLF-PGA-GLANCE Field Level Media-Golf glance Capsule previews of the week ahead in professional golf. 19 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP Field Level Media-NHL roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NHL on Tuesday. 19 Nov

