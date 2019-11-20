Soccer-Euro 2020 odds
Following are the latest odds for the Euro 2020 winners France 7-2
England 9-2 Belgium 13-2
Spain 7-1 Germany 15-2
Netherlands 8-1 Italy 14-1
Portugal 14-1 Croatia 25-1
Source: William Hill (Compiled by Ken Ferris Editing by Christian Radnedge)
