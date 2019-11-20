International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Ferguson's NZ test debut delayed, England's Sibley to start

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mt. Maunganui
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 09:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 09:47 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Ferguson's NZ test debut delayed, England's Sibley to start
Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson's long wait for a test debut continues after he was overlooked on Wednesday for the side to face England in the first game of the two-match series at Mt. Maunganui.

England opening batsman Dom Sibley, however, will make his debut at Bay Oval on Thursday as the tourists stuck with the same side that played a three-day warm up game against New Zealand 'A' in Whangarei. Top order batsman Joe Denly has also been included after he played in the three-day match to prove his fitness following an ankle injury that kept him out of the Twenty20 series, which England won 3-2.

England also picked Jofra Archer, but the decision not to include Ferguson has meant that fans will not see a showdown between the two express bowlers. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson told reporters they had decided to stick with the tested pace trio of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner for the match, with Mitchell Santner named as the sole spinner.

Ferguson, who has played 36 one day internationals and eight T20 internationals, could still make his debut in the second game at Seddon Park in Hamilton next week. After inspecting the wicket with coach Gary Stead, Williamson said they had decided to stick with the established trio for the first test match at the venue, with Ferguson being released to play for Auckland.

"You always consider those options and, as we know, he's an extremely exciting talent but he'll be released to go and play a bit more cricket then join back up with us in Hamilton," Williamson said. "The three we've gone with are guys that have been in the group for a long period of time and performed really well for us."

Southee, who had reportedly been most under pressure to hold his place ahead of Ferguson's express pace of 150kph-plus (95mph-plus), Boult and Wagner have helped New Zealand win six of their eight tests at home over the last two years. England captain Joe Root said he was looking forward to Archer playing his first test overseas after he proved a handful for Australia's batsmen during the Ashes in England.

"He makes it look ridiculously easy with his action and the way he approaches the crease," Root told reporters. "But to be able to bowl at that pace for a period of time is a skill in itself, and he needs to understand that.

"One thing I have learned is that he has a huge hunger for wickets. He wants to be in the game, and once you get the ball in his hand, it can be very hard to get it off him. "It's a great trait."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash-U.S. military

Two United States service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement.The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused ...

US Senate unanimously passes Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act

In a show of solidarity with pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong, the US Senate has unanimously passed legislation that would force the Trump administration to assess whether political unrest in the vital global financial hub justifies ch...

Benn leads sizzling Stars to blowout of Canucks

Jamie Benn collected two goals and an assist and Ben Bishop made 32 saves as the host Dallas Stars extended their point streak to nine games with a 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Justin Dowling, Corey Perry and defensema...

UPDATE 1-Ethiopia's Sidama vote on autonomy in latest test for restive regions

Polls opened on Wednesday for Ethiopias Sidama people to vote on self-determination in a referendum closely watched by other ethnic groups also seeking more autonomy since reforms by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shook up the national power bal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019