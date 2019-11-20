Texans get rematch with Colts in AFC South showdown

With four victories in their previous five games and coming out of a bye week, the Houston Texans appeared primed for their Nov. 17 showdown in Baltimore against the Ravens. The result was an embarrassing 41-7 defeat that proved sobering for the Texans, who will host the Indianapolis Colts (6-4) on Thursday with first place in the AFC South on the line. The Texans (6-4), who have been trying to mute chatter of whether they're a legitimate playoff contender, now must rebuild with haste in a short week.

"I actually think that's probably a good thing," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "I think that these guys, we have a resilient locker room. These guys will be ready. They'll be very focused. They're a great group to coach. They realize that in the NFL, it's a week-to-week business and we've got to do a much better job this week, obviously." As expected, the Colts received a boost from the return of quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who passed for 148 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis' 33-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. A knee injury sidelined Brissett for the bulk of two games, both Colts losses, and with Indianapolis needing positive momentum, Brissett gave an effort that left his teammates applauding.

"Well, there's no doubt he played a really good football game," Colts coach Frank Reich said. "I don't know where it would (rank) -- I think he's played a bunch of good games this year, but he made some critical plays. I remember one drive in particular, when you run the ball the way we did and it got to a third-and-long and he completes a ball over the middle to Chester Rogers on a third-and-10 after we had gotten in a bad position. "Obviously he makes an incredible play on a fourth-and-goal from the 1 that probably only a handful of guys make, the way he avoided and kept his balance and extended the play. So, there were some big-time plays he made in that game for sure," added Reich, referring to Brissett buying time until he could find Marcus Johnson for a touchdown pass in the third quarter.

But as integral as Brissett was in the victory over the Jaguars and in his team's first meeting with the Texans, a 30-23 Colts' win in Indianapolis on Oct. 20, his team's effectiveness running the ball remains paramount. Houston entered its matchup with the Ravens ranked among the best defenses in the league at stopping the run. The Ravens responded to that challenge by amassing 263 yards, on a whopping 7.3 yards per rush and including a 63-yard touchdown run by Gus Edwards touchdown.

That result should signal opportunity for Indianapolis, even without running back Marlon Mack (hand), whose 862 rushing yards rank fifth in the NFL. Jonathan Williams filled in for Mack against the Jaguars with 116 yards on 13 carries, confirming the Colts' run-blocking prowess. "This is a great offensive line," Williams said. "All five of them are dominant. Every day they come in here day in and day out and they work hard so it's great running behind them."

--Field Level Media

