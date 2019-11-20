International Development News
Shami can be deadly on any surface, says Wriddhiman

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:27 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:44 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha lavished praise on his India teammate Mohammed Shami for being "deadly" on any surface for his ability to get reverse swing. Shami had a match haul of seven wickets among Indian pace trio's collective haul of 14 scalps in home team's innings and 130-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Indore.

"With the form, they (Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav) are in, the pink ball is not a factor. Especially (Mohammed) Shami, he can be deadly in any wicket. He has pace and able to extract reverse swing," Saha said when asked whether the colour of the ball will make more difference. Saha said that they haven't yet checked how much movement is on offer as far as 'pink ball' is concerned.

"We are yet to see the movement of the pink ball. But the colour of the ball won't matter with the current form of our pacers," Saha added. A handful of Indian players including Bengal's Shami and Saha have had pink ball experience in the domestic cricket but the wicketkeeper pointed out that it was Kookaburra.

"The only change is the colour of the ball. It's made differently. There's also a change in the timing and picking the ball a bit difficult in the twilight. It may help the pacers but will be challenging for the batsmen," Saha said exactly what each and every Indian player has said when asked about their opinion. The Indian wicketkeeper also seemed concerned about the colour of the sightscreen which would be white in colour.

"In white-ball cricket, we have black background and the feel remains the same even after it gets old. But here we have to see the backdrop. If it's not clear, it will be challenging for the wicketkeeper as well," he said. "I stand near the slip fielders only. Our pacers at times deliver with a wobbly seam position. I will face the same challenge as them (slip fielders). But we have to accept the conditions offered to us. It's the way forward."

