Browns TE Njoku (wrist) designated to return from IR

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice on Wednesday, the team announced. Njoku has been sidelined for eight games with a wrist injury sustained in Cleveland's 23-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 16. Should the Browns (4-6) activate him this week, Njoku would be eligible to play on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) against the visiting Miami Dolphins (2-8).

The 23-year-old Njoku caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's 43-13 season-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans. He did not record a catch against the Jets. Njoku collected 56 receptions for 639 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has 92 catches for 1,062 yards and nine scores in 34 career games since the Browns selected him with the 29th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

