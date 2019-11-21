Bears QB Trubisky (hip) considered day-to-day

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says his injured hip is feeling better -- "Day and night almost" -- and he is considered day-to-day in advance of Sunday's home game against the New York Giants. Trubisky suffered a right hip pointer injury near the end of the second quarter of Chicago's 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Coach Matt Nagy pulled him in the fourth quarter in favor of Chase Daniel.

"Just going to rest and rehab this thing and try to play," Trubisky told reporters Wednesday. Trubisky was 24-of-43 passing for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception before being removed. He said the hip stiffened up through the second half.

"We want him to be out there as the starter. I hope that's the case," Nagy said. Trubisky, the second overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, has passed for 1,580 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. The Bears (4-6) are averaging only 16.9 points per game, ranking 28th in the NFL.

Daniel was 1-of-4 passing for nine yards after replacing Trubisky. "We're getting better each day," Trubisky said of the hip. "If it keeps improving by Sunday, I don't see any problems, but the main thing is just avoiding any setbacks or overdoing it and aggravating it."

