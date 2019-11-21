International Development News
Colts WR Hilton questionable to face Texans

  • Reuters
  • Indianapolis
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 01:58 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 01:57 IST
Colts WR Hilton questionable to face Texans
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is listed as questionable for Thursday night's AFC South showdown against the host Houston Texans. Hilton has been sidelined for three games with a calf injury that he sustained in a practice.

The 30-year-old was upgraded from a non-participant in practice on Tuesday to a full participant -- via projection -- on Wednesday. The Colts held a walkthrough session as opposed to a practice on Wednesday. Hilton has recorded 32 receptions for 360 yards and five touchdowns in six games this season. The four-time Pro Bowler has 539 catches for 8,457 yards with 45 touchdowns in 114 career games (93 starts) since being selected by Indianapolis in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis ruled out running back Marlon Mack (hand), wide receiver Parris Campbell (hand), cornerback Shakial Taylor (ankle) and safety Khari Willis (concussion) for Thursday's game. The Colts also listed tight ends Eric Ebron (ankle) and Mo Alie-Cox (thumb) as well as cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) as questionable.

Mack suffered a broken right hand during the third quarter of Sunday's 33-13 victory over Jacksonville after rushing 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. He had surgery Monday but there is no timetable for his return. The Colts (6-4) and Texans (6-4) are tied for the division lead entering Thursday's game. Indianapolis won the first meeting, 30-23, in Week 7.

