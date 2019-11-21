International Development News
Development News Edition

Raiders aim to bolster playoff odds against Jets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oakland
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 07:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 07:18 IST
Raiders aim to bolster playoff odds against Jets
Image Credit: Pexels

Two teams playing their best football of the season will put winning streaks on the line Sunday when the Oakland Raiders visit the New York Jets. In a historic rivalry in which little or nothing has been at stake in their last 10 meetings, the Raiders (6-4) have a chance to move into a tie for first place in the AFC West with the idle Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) with a fourth straight win.

Standing in the way are the Jets (3-7), who have won two in a row and have six wins in 10 games against the Raiders since they met in the 2003 playoffs. Ten regular-season meetings in 16 years is rare for teams not in the same division, but it's commonplace for the two former American Football League powers, who will be seeing each other for a remarkable 47th time in the last 60 years.

For the 11th straight time, the game features at least one team with a losing record. Such also was the case in December 2006, when the Jets earned an AFC wild-card berth with a 23-3 home win over a Raider team that finished 2-14. That's the last time -- until this week -- that a Raiders-Jets game had late-season significance.

It's Oakland's improbable run at a playoff spot after a rugged early travel schedule that allows this meeting to impact the playoff race. The Raiders have reached the postseason only once since 2002 -- a year in which they beat the Jets in an AFC wild-card game en route to the Super Bowl. But they enter Week 12 this season not only in the thick of the division but tied for the fifth-best record in the entire AFC.

Oakland's three-game winning streak has come at home against teams all unlikely to make the playoffs -- Detroit, the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati -- and five of their six remaining opponents have records of .500 or worse. Such is the reward when the first half of your season has included a 49-day span between home games, a stretch that included a trip to London to face Chicago as well as matchups with Minnesota, Indianapolis, Green Bay and Houston.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden borrowed from former Oakland boss Al Davis when, for the second week in a row, he warned that his club's focus must be on this week, not December or January. "There's an old saying around here: 'Just win, baby,'" Gruden reminded reporters. "We've fought our hearts out to put ourselves in a 6-4 position. That doesn't mean anything. We've got a lot of respect for the Jets and a lot of work to do."

The game features a matchup of quarterbacks Derek Carr and Sam Darnold, each of whom has silenced doubters of late. Carr has just one interception in his last four games, a stretch in which he's thrown 120 passes. He complemented one TD pass with a TD run in last week's 17-10 win over Cincinnati.

Darnold, meanwhile, came up big in last Sunday's 34-17 victory at Washington, throwing for season-best four touchdowns with just one interception. He has nine touchdowns (including one rushing) in his last four games, with just two interceptions in his last three. Like the Raiders, the Jets have hit a soft patch in the schedule. Coming off games against Jacksonville, Miami, the Giants and Washington, the Jets get Cincinnati and Miami after the Raiders.

Darnold noted after the Washington game that the New York offense is gaining momentum and has a chance to pick up even more steam. "As an offense as a whole, it's just another stepping stone in the right direction," he told reporters. "So that's how we're going to look at it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan see off Australian quicks in Brisbane

Captain Azhar Ali led the way as Pakistan saw off the much-vaunted Australian attack to reach lunch at 57 without loss on the opening morning of the first test in Brisbane on Thursday.Ali, who won the toss and elected to bat first on a brig...

FACTBOX-How social media services handle political ads

Online platforms including Facebook and Alphabet Incs Google face growing pressure to stop carrying political ads that contain false or misleading claims ahead of the U.S. presidential election.In the United States, the Communications Act p...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank

The U.S. military formally notified a court-martialed Navy SEAL commando on Wednesday that he faces proceedings to expel him from the ranks of elite special forces after his demotion was reversed by President Donald Trump, his lawyer, and a...

Google tightens political ads policy to thwart abuse

Google on Wednesday updated how it handles political ads as online platforms remain under pressure to avoid being used to spread misleading information intended to influence voters. The internet company said its rules already ban any advert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019