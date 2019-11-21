Allen's big night lifts Nets over Hornets

International Development News
  • Reuters
  |
  • New York
  |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 08:45 IST
  |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 08:43 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jarrett Allen totaled season highs of 22 points and 17 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 101-91 Wednesday night in New York. The Nets won for the second time in third games without Kyrie Irving, who sat out due to right shoulder impingement. Brooklyn also rebounded from a 29-point home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday thanks to Allen, who came within two points of his career-high set Nov. 17 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Allen enjoyed one of the most productive games of his career and recorded his fifth double-double of the season. He shot 9-for-12 from the floor as Brooklyn overcame shooting 39.6 percent and outrebounded Charlotte 53-41. Taurean Prince added 20 points while shooting 6-for-15 in a game where the Nets never led by more than 12 points. Spencer Dinwiddie started for Irving and contributed 20 while tying a season-high with eight assists.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 18 points but shot 5 of 14 as the Hornets dropped their second straight game following dramatic last-second wins over the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. DeVonte' Graham added 17 points but shot 5 of 16 as Charlotte never got into a rhythm and shot 37 percent from the field. Malik Monk added 13 while Miles Bridges contributed 12 for Charlotte, which has trailed by double-digits in each of its first 15 games this season.

The Nets took their first double-digit lead at 42-32 on a 3-point play by Dinwiddie with 6:02 left and led 56-51 at halftime. Allen's putback dunk with 7:02 left in the third put Brooklyn ahead 70-60 and the Nets held an 82-73 lead going into the fourth. Brooklyn missed its first six shots of the fourth, allowing the Hornets to get within 86-83 on two free throws by Dwayne Bacon with 6:28 left. Prince finally ended Brooklyn's shooting drought with a 3-pointer from the left side with 5:47 to go, then hit a transition layup with 3:28 left for a 95-86 lead.

The Nets then sealed the game on a 3-pointer by Joe Harris with 1:33 left that made it 100-88.

