International Development News
Development News Edition

Markkanen nets 24, Bulls cruise by Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 09:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 09:13 IST
Markkanen nets 24, Bulls cruise by Pistons
Image Credit: Pexels

Power forward Lauri Markkanen reached the 20-point mark for the first time since the season opener with 24 points, and the host Chicago Bulls ended a three-game losing streak by pounding the slumping Detroit Pistons 109-89 on Wednesday. Markkanen, who was averaging 12.3 points in nine games this month, made half of his 14 field-goal attempts and 7 of 11 free throws. Tomas Satoransky supplied 15 points and seven assists, and Shaquille Harrison had 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Chicago.

Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 12 points and 15 rebounds, and rookie Coby White added 12 points and five rebounds. The Bulls connected on 14 of 27 3-point attempts. Former Bull Derrick Rose scored 18 points off the bench for Detroit, which has lost five straight and is 1-7 on the road. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, and Luke Kennard had 14, but both shot just 4 of 15 from the field. Langston Galloway scored 13, and Andre Drummond chipped in six points and 14 rebounds before fouling out.

Detroit shot just 33.7 percent (28 of 83) from the field. Both teams were missing their small forwards. Detroit's Tony Snell has a hip injury, while Chicago's Otto Porter Jr. is nursing a foot issue.

Markkanen scored 15 first-half points at the Bulls led 59-55 at the break. Galloway, getting the start in place of Snell, led the Pistons with 10 points. Chicago began the third quarter with a 12-3 run. Satoransky, who went scoreless in the first half, had eight points during that stretch, including a pair of 3-pointers. Markkanen finished it off with a putback.

Another putback, this one by Carter, upped Chicago's lead to 14 at 78-64. The Bulls maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the quarter and led 84-71 when it ended. Thaddeus Young scored five points in the first 1:03 of the fourth quarter to stretch Chicago's advantage to 18. Markkanen hit a 3-pointer with 5:25 to go to increase the Bulls' lead to 22, 99-77.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

China needs to ensure policies boost economy - Premier Li

China needs to make better use of its various policy tools to boost the economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday. All possible means will be used to lower real interest rates, and monetary policy needs to be better suited to boosting ec...

Rupee opens on a flat note; depreciates 2 paise to 71.83 against the US dollar

Rupee opens on a flat note depreciates 2 paise to 71.83 against the US dollar....

Antetokounmpo's double-double helps Bucks beat Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 11 rebounds and paced the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to a 135-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. It was the ninth time that Antetokounmpo has had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game, best in t...

Markkanen nets 24, Bulls cruise by Pistons

Power forward Lauri Markkanen reached the 20-point mark for the first time since the season opener with 24 points, and the host Chicago Bulls ended a three-game losing streak by pounding the slumping Detroit Pistons 109-89 on Wednesday. Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019