International Development News
Development News Edition

Doncic's historic triple-double powers Mavs past Warriors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 09:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 09:34 IST
Doncic's historic triple-double powers Mavs past Warriors
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Luka Doncic scored 22 of his game-high 35 points in the first quarter Wednesday night as the host Dallas Mavericks made quick work of the injury-riddled Golden State Warriors in a 142-94 thrashing. Doncic ran up his 35 points in only 26 minutes, hanging around just long enough to record a second straight triple-double with a game-high-tying 10 rebounds and a game-high 11 assists.

According to ESPN, the 25:30 total that Doncic played was the least court time for a player in a 30-point triple-double in NBA history. Tim Hardaway Jr. went 4-for-4 from 3-point range on a 20-point night against his dad's former team, and the Mavericks shot 22-for-38 (57.9 percent) on 3s en route to their third straight win during a four-game homestand featuring the last six NBA champions.

Rookie Eric Paschall led Golden State with 22 points. Coming off a career-best, 42-point performance in a triple-double Monday against San Antonio, Doncic made five 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping the Mavericks take 8-0, 26-7 and 39-12 leads.

His 22-point period provided half of Dallas' scoring en route to a 44-16 advantage after one quarter. The Mavericks, who already had beaten the reigning champion Toronto Raptors on the homestand, went on to lead by as many as 39 in the second quarter, relegating the second half to bench-clearing.

Doncic shot 11-for-18 from the field and Hardaway went 6-for-7, helping Dallas shoot 57.3 percent overall for the game. Jalen Brunson, who made all six of his shots, added 15 points for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Courtney Lee turned four 3-pointers into 12 points, and Boban Marjanovic chipped in with 10 points for Dallas, which will complete the homestand Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Paschall, a second-round pick who has been one of the NBA's top-scoring rookies this season, had a team-high seven rebounds for the Warriors, who suited up only eight players. Golden State, the league's losingest team, had nine in uniform Tuesday night for a rare win at the Memphis Grizzlies but lost Draymond Green to a sore right heel.

Ky Bowman had 16 points, while Alec Burks, Omari Spellman, Marquese Chriss and Jordan Poole put up 11 apiece for Golden State, which has lost eight of its last nine games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

John Legend, Stephen Curry to produce 'Signing Day'

Oscar winner John Legend has joined hands with American professional basketball player Stephen Curry to produce the sports drama movie, Signing Day. Currys Unanimous Media production house and Legends Get Lifted Film Co will back the projec...

Cong hits out at BPCL disinvestment decision, says govt 'selling the country'

Criticising the government over its decision on disinvestment of BPCL and other companies, the Congress on Thursday accused it of selling the country.The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a strategic divestment of the governments 53.29 per cent...

Bharat Road Network eyes growth via acquisition, consolidation of stake in existing projects

Bharat Road Network is eyeing inorganic growth opportunities, either through acquisition of projects or consolidation of its stake in existing projects, the company said in its annual report. Inorganic growth is when a company grows by exte...

EXPLAINER-U.S. legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, sending two bills to the White House where President Donald Trump is expected to sign them into law. Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019