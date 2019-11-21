International Development News
Development News Edition

Root's dismal run continues as England falter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mount Maunganui
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 10:03 IST
Root's dismal run continues as England falter
Image Credit: Twitter @root66

Joe Root's misfiring year continued when he was out for two in an otherwise satisfactory start for England in the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Thursday. Root, who on the Test eve denied captaincy was affecting his batting, faced 21 deliveries before finally getting off the mark at the batter-friendly Bay Oval pitch.

But with the next ball he nibbled at a wide Neil Wagner delivery and nicked the ball to Tim Southee in the slips. At tea, England were 121 for three after Root had won the toss and repeated the team's intention to "bat long".

Rory Burns, albeit with a lot of luck, and Joe Denly played their part in forging the innings but the skipper, who now has three ducks and a two in his last eight innings, never looked comfortable. Burns survived three chances on his way to 52 while Denly took the honors in an engaging bouncer battle with New Zealand short-ball specialist Wagner.

Opener Burns brought up his fifth Test 50 with a four but three balls later he wafted his bat at a gentle Colin de Grandhomme offering and was caught behind. Denly's confrontation with Wagner started with a boundary.

Wagner responded with two bouncers, the second of which was top-edged but landed just short of de Grandhomme in the gully. Denly, refusing to be intimidated, pulled the next short ball to the boundary and gave two more rising deliveries the same treatment in the following over.

In Wagner's first spell after lunch, Denly faced 18 deliveries and scored 23 runs. By tea, he was not out 41 with Ben Stokes yet to score.

All-rounder De Grandhomme, who took the wicket of Dom Sibley (22) in the morning session, delivers innocuous-looking medium pacers but was the most successful New Zealand bowler with two for 23, while Wagner has one for 41.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Antetokounmpo's double-double helps Bucks beat Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 11 rebounds, pacing the Milwaukee Bucks to a 135-127 win over the host Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. It was the ninth time that Antetokounmpo has had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game this season, top...

Robinson's career night lifts Heat past Cavaliers

Duncan Robinson scored a career-high 29 points -- making seven 3-pointers in a decisive second quarter -- as the host Miami Heat routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-100 on Wednesday night. Rookie guard Tyler Herro added 22 points as the Heat...

All zeros: When no batsman of a team scored a run

In a rare instance, no batsman of a team was able to score any run in a cricket match and the team lost by a massive 754 runs in an U-16 Harris Shield game here. The game was played between Swami Vivekanand School and Childrens Welfare Cent...

UPDATE 2-Pressure grows Westpac CEO after massive Australian money laundering scandal

Pressure mounted on the chief executive of Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday over the handling of Australias biggest money-laundering scandal, with the prime minister calling on the banks board to review his position.Australian regulator AUS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019