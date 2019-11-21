International Development News
Development News Edition

All zeros: When no batsman of a team scored a run

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 10:44 IST
All zeros: When no batsman of a team scored a run
Chandrasekhar was an aggressive opening batsman and played a vital role in the Tamil Nadu's second Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88. Image Credit: ANI

In a rare instance, no batsman of a team was able to score any run in a cricket match and the team lost by a massive 754 runs in an U-16 Harris Shield game here. The game was played between Swami Vivekanand School and Children's Welfare Centre School from suburban Andheri.

And it was the batsmen from the Children's Welfare Centre School, who could not score even a single run, as all of them were dismissed for a duck (zero). The team, however, was all out for seven runs and all of those were extras - one bye and six wides.

The Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivali, one of the prestigious schools, had piled up 761-4 in 45 overs with their one down batsman Meet Mayekar remaining unbeaten on 338 off 134 balls with seven sixes and 56 fours. However, the batsmen from Welfare School succumbed to pressure and were unable to score a single run individually.

For Vivekanand, Alok Pal (6-3) and Varad Vaze (2-3) shared the spoils. This game was probably the most mismatched one in the 126-year-history of the Harris Shield.

Several former India and Ranji players in their teens have taken part in the tournament, one of the noted ones in city's cricketing circles..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

All zeros: When no batsman of a team scored a run

In a rare instance, no batsman of a team was able to score any run in a cricket match and the team lost by a massive 754 runs in an U-16 Harris Shield game here. The game was played between Swami Vivekanand School and Childrens Welfare Cent...

UPDATE 2-Pressure grows Westpac CEO after massive Australian money laundering scandal

Pressure mounted on the chief executive of Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday over the handling of Australias biggest money-laundering scandal, with the prime minister calling on the banks board to review his position.Australian regulator AUS...

Markkanen nets 24, Bulls cruise by Pistons

Power forward Lauri Markkanen reached the 20-point mark for the first time since the season opener with 24 points, and the host Chicago Bulls ended a three-game losing streak by pounding the slumping Detroit Pistons 109-89 on Wednesday. Mar...

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Pressure grows on Westpac CEO after massive Australian money laundering scandal

Pressure mounted on the chief executive of Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday over the handling of Australias biggest money laundering scandal, with the prime minister calling on banks board to review his position. Australian regulator AUSTRA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019