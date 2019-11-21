International Development News
Development News Edition

Antetokounmpo's double-double helps Bucks beat Hawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 11:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 11:03 IST
Antetokounmpo's double-double helps Bucks beat Hawks
Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 11 rebounds, pacing the Milwaukee Bucks to a 135-127 win over the host Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. It was the ninth time that Antetokounmpo has had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game this season, tops in the NBA. He has accomplished the feat in eight of his past nine games. Antetokounmpo shot 12-for-17 from the field but only 1-for-6 on 3-point attempts.

The Bucks have won five straight and nine of their past 10, and they completed a 3-0 road trip Wednesday. Milwaukee has won eight of its past nine meetings with the Hawks. Eric Bledsoe added 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

Atlanta tried to rally in the fourth quarter by scoring 44 points. The Hawks used a 13-1 run to cut Milwaukee's lead to 126-119 with 2:10 left on a basket by DeAndre' Bembry. But Milwaukee's Sterling Brown emerged from a timeout to hit a 3-pointer and re-establish a double-digit lead. The Hawks never again got closer than seven.

The loss was the fourth straight for Atlanta, which returned home after going 1-4 on a West Coast road trip. Atlanta was led by rookie De'Andre Hunter, who scored a career-high 27 points -- 11 more than his previous best -- and a career-high 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. He was perfect on three 3-point attempts.

Trae Young added 25 points and eight assists, and rookie Cam Reddish scored a career-high 17 points. Milwaukee wasted an early 10-point lead but was on top 34-26 after one quarter. Rookies Hunter and Reddish subsequently paced the Hawks to a 61-58 halftime lead. Milwaukee scored 38 points in the third quarter for a 96-83 lead.

Milwaukee completes a back-to-back by playing at home on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Atlanta plays again on Friday when it visits the Detroit Pistons. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Thyssenkrupp scraps dividend for first time in six years as pain continues

Thyssenkrupp on Thursday scrapped its dividend after its full-year net loss widened five-fold, raising pressure on new Chief Executive Officer Martina Merz to sell the groups elevator division as an operational turnaround seems distant.The ...

Steelers look to get back to business at Cincinnati

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph is hoping for a much less eventful time on the football field when the Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rudolph is attempting to move on from the Nov. 14 incident in which he has conked o...

A Green Partnership: GKN Additive Enables Mass-production of Energy-efficient Industrial Burners for Kueppers Solutions

GKN Additive, a leader in the metal additive manufacturing AM market, and&#160;Kueppers Solutions, a specialist for industrial combustion technology, announced their strategic partnership today. By mass-producing highly energy-efficient mix...

NBA roundup: Clippers win OT thriller over Celtics

Lou Williams scored 27 points, and Paul George added 25 points and eight assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers notch an intense 107-104 overtime victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Kawhi Leonard returned from a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019