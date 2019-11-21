International Development News
Clippers' Big Two debut in OT thriller over Celtics

Clippers' Big Two debut in OT thriller over Celtics
Image Credit: Flickr

Lou Williams scored 27 points, and Paul George added 25 points and eight assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers notch an intense 107-104 overtime victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Kawhi Leonard returned from a three-game absence caused by a knee injury to score 17 points on 7-of-20 shooting. Patrick Beverley corralled a career-best 16 rebounds to go along with 14 points and seven assists, and JaMychal Green added 10 points as Los Angeles won its third straight game.

Jayson Tatum scored a season-best 30 points for Boston. Marcus Smart recorded 15 points and eight assists, Brad Wanamaker added 14 points, and Kemba Walker had 13 points and nine rebounds, shooting just 4-for-17 from the field. The contest marked the first time George and Leonard played together since both joined the Clippers in the offseason. Wednesday's game was George's fourth of the campaign.

The Clippers led by five points nearly two minutes into the overtime before Boston pulled within two. Beverley drilled a 3-pointer to make it 107-102 with 43.9 seconds remaining before Tatum's dunk pulled Boston within three with 34.7 seconds left. Tatum missed a tying 3-point attempt with 2.6 seconds left, and Leonard blocked Walker's last-gasp 3-point attempt just before time expired.

Los Angeles shot 41.9 percent from the field and was 17 of 45 (37.8 percent) from 3-point range while committing 23 turnovers. Boston had 18 miscues and shot 39.4 percent from the field, including 12 of 45 (26.7 percent) from 3-point range. Daniel Theis collected 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Celtics.

An acrobatic driving hoop by Smart gave Boston a 94-87 lead with 2:21 remaining in regulation before the Clippers rattled off 10 straight points. Beverley buried a corner 3-pointer, and Montrezl Harrell scored on the inside to bring Los Angeles within two with 1:37 left.

Williams connected on a go-ahead 3-pointer with 31.7 seconds left and added two free throws 11 seconds later to give the Clippers a 97-94 lead. Tatum answered by draining a 3-pointer to tie it with 13.1 seconds remaining. Leonard missed a potential winning 3-pointer as time expired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

