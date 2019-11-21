International Development News
Development News Edition

A practice match with pink ball would have been helpful, rues Mominul

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:56 IST
A practice match with pink ball would have been helpful, rues Mominul
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque on Thursday rued that his team didn't get a practice game to prepare before taking on India in their first-ever Day/Night Test. It was only two days before embarking on their tour of India that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly could convince the Bangladesh Cricket Board to play a pink-ball Test, leaving no provision for a warm-up game.

"We did not get any opportunity to play a practice match and at that moment (when it was decided) we could not do anything. The only way to prepare for us was by preparing mentally. But definitely, if you play any Test match with the pink ball, you have to play practice matches," Mominul said on the eve of the Test here. The current Bangladesh team has no pink ball experience even at the domestic level and they only had four sessions, including two in Indore, before their first-ever D/N Test.

While a handful of Indians have played a pink-ball game at the domestic level, Bangladesh's only experience with the ball was a one-off first-class fixture back in 2013. Incidentally, none of the current team players played that match. "It's new for everyone. We had a very good preparation we hope we can capitalize on that. We will look for the opportunities and we are excited to play the first-ever pink ball Test for the country," the skipper said.

The skipper urged his batsmen to be more careful while facing the pink ball, which is likely to have more lateral movement on a green wicket. "It's about being strong mentally and have to be more patient. The idea is to play session by session. It's about learning from the past."

Mushfiqur Rahim was the lone half-centurion in Bangladesh innings as they crashed to an innings and 130-run defeat inside three days in Indore. "We made some mistakes in the first innings. There was no partnership in the top order. We did not have a proper shot nd go forward. We hope to rectify our mistakes," he said.

He said his team is not going to get distracted by all the hype surrounding the historic match. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will headline a galaxy of dignitaries from both the sports and political fraternity while a host of special programs is also being planned for the Test.

"I don't think it's affecting our preparation. We are professional players. We have to play cricket at the end of the day and we are excited only about the match. We always want to play with the team process," Mominul said. "It's always exciting to play in front of big crowd. Pink ball under lights can be a challenge. But at this level, there's challenge everywhere," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Stocks slip as divestment drive fails to offset global woes; Tata Steel drops 3.35 pc

Equity indices slipped into the red on Thursday as the governments latest reforms push failed to stem profit-booking amid the protracted US-China tensions. After a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 76.47 points, or 0.19 percent,...

Senior Christian Democrats rally behind would-be successor to Germany's Merkel

Senior members of Germanys ruling party are rallying around their leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, before a weekend congress at which she hopes to show she is the right person to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. Kramp-Karrenbauer, wh...

EXCLUSIVE-German exports to United States jump despite trade tensions

Strong German exports to the United States helped Europes largest economy to avoid a recession in the third quarter, data showed on Thursday, as companies benefitted from a weaker euro and trade diversion linked to the U.S.-China tariff dis...

Cabinet reflects on positive outcomes of investment conferences

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says the recent investment conferences signal a strong vote of confidence in the South African economy.Addressing reporters at a Post Cabinet briefing on Thursday in Pretoria, the Minister said Cab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019