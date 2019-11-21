International Development News
Development News Edition

Fit-again Bhuvi back; Kuldeep, Shami included in T20s

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 21:44 IST
Fit-again Bhuvi back; Kuldeep, Shami included in T20s
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

A fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Thursday returned to the Indian teams for next month's T20 and ODI series against West Indies, while all-rounder Shivam Dube was rewarded with a maiden call-up in the 50-over format. India is scheduled to play three Twenty 20 Internationals against the West Indies with the series-opener in Mumbai on December 6 followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram (December 8) and Hyderabad (December 11).

The three ODIs will be played in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22). A side strain and a hamstring injury forced seamer Bhuvneshwar to come back midway from the tour of West Indies in August.

The Indian squad bears a full-strength look with skipper Virat Kohli back at the helm and his deputy Rohit Sharma also not opting for a break. Kohli coming back meant that Sanju Samson, who was included in the last series as the specialist batsman had to go out without getting a match. It is learned that Samson wasn't seen as a back-up keeper.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, despite his poor run of form, gets another go at the top while in-form speedster Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav were back in the shortest format after some time. Another veteran Kedar Jadhav has also managed to hold on to his ODI place despite the presence of Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey in both squads.

Seamer Deepak Chahar, who recently had a brilliant T20 series against Bangladesh was recalled in the ODI squad after he played in last year's Asia Cup in the UAE. His younger cousin brother Rahul was, however, dropped from the squad with the seasoned Kuldeep back in the mix with his partner in crime, Yuzvendra Chahal, who made his shortest format comeback in the last series.

Krunal Pandya, who had been a regular feature in the T20 setup for a year has been dropped, with Ravindra Jadeja back after a break. The pace bowling departments in both squads bear a familiar look with Bhuvneshwar and Shami leading the way. It is expected that Jasprit Bumrah will join the duo soon and, along with Deepak, could be the main four pacers in white ball format.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar India's squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Risbhabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

G20 has put up "historically high levels" of trade barriers - WTO

G20 economies slapped on 28 new barriers between mid-May and mid-October covering trade worth an estimated 460.4 billion, mainly via tariff increases and import bans, the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.The restrictions by the wor...

ICRA forecasts lower GDP growth in Q2 of FY20

Leading ratings firm ICRA expects further deterioration in the growth of Indias GDP to 4.7 per cent in Q2 of FY2020, due to weakening momentum in industry. The ICRA also forecast the countrys gross value added GVA at basic prices in year-o...

UPDATE 5-Trump ex-adviser calls Ukraine election interference theory 'fictional narrative'

President Donald Trumps former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote politically driven falsehoods that cast doubt on Russias interference in the 2016 U.S. e...

Zimbabwe scraps import controls on maize, wheat flour after drought

Zimbabwe has removed import controls on maize and wheat flour following a severe drought that cut supplies, a cabinet minister said on Thursday. More than half of Zimbabwes population requires food aid following an El Nino-induced drought t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019