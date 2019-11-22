International Development News
Development News Edition

MLB investigation of Astros to include 2018, 2019 seasons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 04:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 04:15 IST
MLB investigation of Astros to include 2018, 2019 seasons
Image Credit: Storyblocks

The investigation of the Houston Astros' alleged sign-stealing scandal has been extended beyond 2017 to include the 2018 and 2019 seasons, commissioner Rob Manfred disclosed Thursday. "We are talking to people all over the industry, former employees, competitors, whatever," Manfred said as the owners meetings concluded Thursday in Arlington, Texas. "To the extent that we find other leads, we are going to follow these leads. We will get to the bottom of what we have out there in terms of what went on to the extent that it's humanly possible."

According to an earlier report in the Houston Chronicle, clubhouse video room monitors were instructed by MLB before the 2019 season to check for banging noises inside the Astros dugout at their home stadium, Minute Maid Park. That might indicate that MLB already knew about possible sign-stealing tactics before this latest investigation began. "Every time we've gotten a lead, we chased that lead down to the extent we felt was investigatively possible," Manfred said. "Obviously an individual breaking what is a pretty firm commitment to silence about what goes on in dugouts and clubhouses is a big break in an investigation and an opportunity to push forward that we hadn't had previously."

The Astros are alleged to have stolen signs electronically throughout the 2017 season, according to a report first made last week by The Athletic. Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers alleged the 2017 champions used a camera stationed in the outfield at Minute Maid Park to steal signs during home games. The expanded investigation will also look into how the Astros handled the situation after former assistant general manager Brandon Taubman taunted three female reporters following the Houston's pennant-clinching win against the New York Yankees.

The Astros initially called a story by Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein "misleading" and "irresponsible." Following interviews of media members and Astros employees conducted by the team and by MLB, the team admitted its mistake and apologized for Taubman's behavior. Taubman was fired by the club on Oct. 24.

Regarding the two incidents involving the Astros, Manfred said the separate investigations "ended up as one big thing." "It's hard to separate them out," Manfred added. "I hope at the end of this undertaking, I'll put both of these issues to bed at one time."

During the three-day meetings, Astros owner Jim Crane declined to comment on the investigation. Manfred again would not speculate on the possible punishment if the Astros are found responsible of any wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, he said, "That depends on how the facts are established at the end of the investigation. The general warning I issued to the clubs, I stand by. It certainly could be all of those [past disciplinary actions], but my authority under the major league constitution would be broader than those things as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Supporters of Bolivia's Morales march with coffins of dead protesters

Supporters of ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales marched into the capital La Paz on Thursday carrying coffins of people killed in clashes with the military and police, drawing attention to the human cost of the crisis gripping the South Ame...

'Can I actually say something?' Unflappable expert takes on lawmakers in Trump hearing

A British-born U.S. national security expert never lost her cool during hours parrying heated questions from the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Thursday, and emerged as the latest star of the congressional impeachment in...

UPDATE 1-U.S. warships sail in disputed South China Sea amid tensions

U.S. Navy warships, on two occasions in the past few days, have sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea, the U.S. military told Reuters on Thursday, at a time of tension between the worlds two largest economies. The busy...

Bloomberg takes next step towards White House run

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, yet to officially declare himself a presidential candidate, took another step towards a run at the White House Thursday by registering with the US Federal Election Commission. The 77-year-old forme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019