Reports: Cowboys LB Vander Esch (neck) out vs. Pats
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is expected to miss Sunday night's game at the New England Patriots and potentially longer due to a recurring neck injury, multiple outlets reported Thursday evening. The Dallas Morning News and ESPN reported Vander Esch on Thursday had a "flare-up" in the neck -- which he initially hurt with a stinger in Week 8 -- and had an MRI, which dictated that rest is needed. ESPN reported Vander Esch will have another MRI in three weeks.

NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that Vander Esch would not practice Thursday and would likely be out on Sunday, citing a back issue. Vander Esch, 23, was not on the injury report on Wednesday or Thursday. The second-year pro missed Week 9 after his stinger and was limited in practice leading up to Week 10, but his absence lasted just one game. He was off the injury report last week.

The Boise State product missed much of the 2016 college season with a neck issue before playing all of 2017. Conflicting reports emerged before the 2018 draft about teams' level of long-term concern about the issue. The Cowboys wound up taking Vander Esch in the first round (19th overall), and he totaled 140 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions in 16 games (11 starts) as a rookie. He has 72 tackles and three pass breakups through nine games this season.

Elsewhere, Dallas right tackle La'el Collins missed his second straight day of practice with knee and back issues on Thursday. He played through such issues last week against the Detroit Lions despite getting in only a limited session on the Friday before the game. The Cowboys (6-4) face the Patriots (9-1) on Sunday Night Football in Foxborough, Mass.

