Soccer-Leicester will not sell players in January, says Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says they will not be selling players in the January transfer window but could make additions if an opportunity to improve the squad comes their way. Rodgers, who took charge in February, has guided Leicester to second in the Premier League on 26 points from 12 games this season, eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

The club sold centre back Harry Maguire to Manchester United for around 80 million pounds ($103.30 million) in the close season and Rodgers does not want to lose any more of his core group as they seek a return to the Champions League. "We have absolutely no plans to lose anyone in January," Rodgers told reporters. "Our job is to keep what we have.

"If there's an opportunity to improve the squad we will look to do that. If not, we will carry on with the squad we have, which is very strong." British media have linked 22-year-old midfielder James Maddison to United since his breakthrough campaign last season and his stock has risen since he was called up by England manager Gareth Southgate during the recent international break.

Maddison, who had seven goals and seven assists last season, has already scored four times and notched two assists in 11 league games in the current campaign. "He has shown he is a big-game player," Rodgers said. "He has scored goals against Liverpool, against Tottenham, against Arsenal (this season).

"James is among a lot of very good players with England and it's just about preference, whether Gareth and his staff want to pick him. You can see he is at the level. "If not, he will continue to work. He doesn't expect to play, he's not entitled, but he loves playing and will hopefully get many more caps for his country."

($1 = 0.7744 pounds)

