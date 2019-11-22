International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia's Warner closes on century after Naseem reprieve

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 10:38 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia's Warner closes on century after Naseem reprieve
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

David Warner was one run short of his first century since returning from his ball-tampering ban as Australia reached 195 without loss at tea on the second day of the opening test on Friday, coming within 45 runs of Pakistan's first innings tally.

The 33-year-old opener benefited from a reprieve on 56 when he was caught behind off the bowling of Naseem Shah only for the 16-year-old to have his maiden test wicket taken away from him after TV pictures showed he had overstepped the mark. Warner strutted back to the crease and set about the Pakistan bowling again, brushing aside the memories of his disappointing Ashes series to finish on 99 not out after turning down the chance of a risky second run off the last ball of the session.

His opening partner Joe Burns also had a point to prove after being dropped for the Ashes series and he did it in the best way possible with an unbeaten 88 on his home ground. Pakistan, who made 240 on day one at the Gabba, may have been ruing the decision to leave out experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas for the opening Test in the two-match series and pick two teenagers and 32-year-old Imran Khan.

Naseem (0-47) showed why he had been awarded his first test cap at such a tender age as he bowled consistently above 140 kilometers per hour (87 mph), while 19-year-old Shaheen Afridi (0-29) also generated good pace. The Pakistan attack, however, rarely looked like taking wickets and, the Naseem no-ball aside, a direct hit from Yasir Shah fielding in the deep that almost ran out Warner on 93 was the most concerning moment for the Australians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Australia bushfire smoke shoots Sydney into top 10 global pollution index

The Australian state of New South Wales was gasping under the worst levels of air pollution ever recorded on Friday as smoke from widespread bushfires caused a spike in hospital visits and hazards including poor visibility for drivers. Sydn...

China raises estimate of economy's size following census

Beijing, Nov 22 AP Chinas economy was 2.1 bigger than earlier estimated, the government said Friday, revising the gross domestic product for 2018 to 91.93 trillion yuan 13.1 trillion based on results of a census. The National Bureau of Stat...

Man found guilty of murdering British tourist in New Zealand

Wellington, Nov 22 AP A New Zealand jury on Friday found a man guilty of murder in the death of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane. Millane died last December on her birthday after meeting the man through the dating app Tinder, go...

Prof arrested for 'sexually harassing' student in Odisha

Police has arrested a professor for allegedly sexually harassing a female student in Odishas Mayurbhanj district. The arrested person is head of the English department at MPC Autonomous College in Baripada, a police officer said. The profe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019