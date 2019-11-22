International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-'Giteau Law' under review as Australia mull way forward

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 11:44 IST
Rugby-'Giteau Law' under review as Australia mull way forward
Image Credit: pixabay

The Wallabies' quarter-final exit from the World Cup marked the end of coach Michael Cheika's tenure and may also spell the end of one of his more influential policies as Rugby Australia take a fresh look at rules governing national eligibility.

Cheika was instrumental in ushering in the 'Giteau Law', a 2015 regulation that allowed players based overseas to be selected for national duty as long as they had played 60 tests. With selection previously restricted to players with domestic contracts, its implementation allowed Cheika to bring center Matt Giteau and winger Drew Mitchell back into the fold for the World Cup in England, where Australia got to the final.

After announcing New Zealander Dave Rennie as Cheika's replacement on Wednesday, RA said it would turn its attention to the Giteau Law after completing its review into this year's World Cup in Japan. South Africa also had a similar policy to the Giteau Law, limiting the selection of overseas players to those with 30 test caps or more, but scrapped it in February.

In its place, they brought in a rule that allows any player to be selected but offered those based in South Africa top-up payments according to a ranking system in a bid to keep the nation's top talent at home. Less than nine months later, the Rassie Erasmus-coached Springboks raised their third Webb Ellis Cup after beating England in the final.

"Is it right for us? That's something we'll have to look at," RA's Director of Rugby Scott Johnson told reporters this week when asked about the South Africa policy. "The reality is for the first part we need to sign the younger players and get them to play the game we want them to play, get them appropriately conditioned to play the game we want to play."

FLUID APPROACH Like South Africa and New Zealand, Australia has struggled to compete with the salaries offered by northern hemisphere clubs and has seen a number of top players head overseas after Japan, effectively ruling them out of national selection.

Among them 33-cap centre Samu Kerevi, an explosive 26-year-old seen as a player Rennie could build a team around. With Australia's Super Rugby sides battling to keep up with their New Zealand counterparts in recent years, the idea that a more flexible eligibility policy could trigger an exodus of talent overseas is an unedifying one for Rugby Australia.

Yet the thought of the Wallabies having another early trip home from the 2023 World Cup in France may move the governing body's hand. "It's a difficult question when relaxing the law might mean losing better players abroad earlier from Super Rugby in Australia," winger Mitchell told News Ltd media.

"I'm a bit torn because I always want the best possible team picked for the Wallabies and that's the way you get the results that people are thirsting for. "I'm saying Australian rugby needs to have a pretty fluid approach to that 60-test mark and adapt to the needs of the time."

Former Wallabies coach Alan Jones said Australia should be able to cast its selection net as widely as possible. "We have to change the Giteau rules. We have to admit we are ranked sixth in the world," Jones wrote in a column for The Australian.

"If a player is good enough to play for Australia it should not matter where he plays."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Bangladesh bat in maiden pink-ball test against India

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against India at Eden Gardens on Friday in the first day-night test for both teams.Visibility of the heavily-lacquered pink ball, especially at twilight, will be a concern for...

Giannis' triple-double leads Bucks past Blazers

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks posted a 137-129 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. The triple-double was the second of the season for Antetoko...

Couture's OT goal lifts Sharks past Knights

Logan Couture scored the overtime game-winner, and goaltender Aaron Dell provided a scintillating performance to backstop the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Dell, San Joses backup ...

Investments via P-notes rise in Oct after registering fall for 4 months

After declining for four consecutive months, investments through participatory notes P-notes in the Indian capital market marginally rose to Rs 76,773 crore at the end of October. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019