Couture's game-winner in OT lifts Sharks past Knights

Logan Couture scored the game-winning goal and goaltender Aaron Dell provided a scintillating performance to backstop the visiting San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Dell, San Jose's backup goalie, made 37 saves -- including four in overtime to earn his squad its seventh win in eight games.

Couture provided the winning goal at 3:20 of the overtime frame, his fourth goal of the season. He has sprung on a breakaway thanks to a pass from Marc-Edouard Vlasic and snapped home a shot from the slot. The Sharks are 3-1 in overtime/shootout games this season. The goal finalized a fantastic goaltending battle, especially from Dell. He was crucial for the Sharks to be in the game despite being grossly outplayed. The hosts outshot San Jose by a 24-8 count through the first 31 minutes.

Then, in the first minute of overtime, the goaltenders matched breakaway saves. Dell denied William Karlsson and then Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury turned away Kevin Labanc at the other end. Despite the Golden Knights' dominance through the first two periods, it was San Jose's Timo Meier who broke the scoreless deadlock 86 seconds into the middle frame. Meier won a footrace to get the puck just outside his own zone and gain a step on the defender. He held off the check and from the slot slipped a backhander just inside the far post for his sixth goal of the season.

Vegas was finally rewarded just before the midway point of the third period when Brayden McNabb tied the game with his second of the season. A sharp-angled shot rebounded all the way to McNabb at the left point and he fired from just inside the circle, finding the mark to make it a 1-1 game. Fleury made 27 saves for the Golden Knights, who had won two straight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)