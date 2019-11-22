International Development News
New Zealand v England first Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Nov 22 (AFP) Scoreboard at the close of day two in the first Test between New Zealand and England at Mount Maunganui on Friday:

England 1st innings (overnight 241-4) R. Burns c Watling b de Grandhomme 52

Sibley c Taylor b de Grandhomme 22 J. Denly c Watling b Southee 74

J. Root c Southee b Wagner 2 B. Stokes c Taylor b Southee 91

O. Pope c Watling b Southee 29 J. Buttlerc Santner b Wagner 43

S. Curran lbw Southee 0 J. Archer c Southee b Boult 4

J. Leach not out 18 S. Broad b Wagner 1

Extras: (b2, lb11, w3, nb1) 17 Total: (all out; 124 overs) 353

Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-113, 3-120, 4-203, 5-277, 6-286, 7-286, 8-295, 9-347 , 10-353. Bowling: Boult 31-6-97-1, Southee 32-7-88-4, de Grandhomme 23-5-41-2 , Wagner 32-7-90-3, Santner 6-1-24-0.

New Zealand 1st innings J. Raval c Denly b Leach 19

T. Latham lbw Curran 8 K. Williamson c Stokes b Curran 51

R. Taylor c Pope b Stokes 25 H. Nicholls not out 26

B. Watling not out 6 Extras: (b9) 9

Total: (four wickets, 51 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-72, 3-106, 4-127

Bowling: Broad 10-4-20-0, Archer 14-4-40-0, Curran 10-4-28-2, Leach 12-1-29-1, Stokes 4-0-16-1, Root 1-0-2-0. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

