India vs Bangladesh test match scoreboard

Scoreboard on the opening day of the Day/Night Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings Shadman Islam c Saha b Umesh 29

Imrul Kayes lbw b Ishant 4 Mominul Haque Rohit b Umesh 0

Mohammad Mithun b Umesh 0 Mushfiqur Rahim b Shami 0

Mahmudullah c Saha b Ishant 6 Liton Das retired hurt 24

Nayeem Hasan b Ishant 19 Ebadat Hossain b Ishant 1

Mehidy Hasan c Pujara b Ishant 8 Al-Amin Hossain not out 1

Abu Jayed c Pujara b Shami 0 Extras: (B-8, LB-6) 14

Total: (For 10 wkts in 30.3 Overs) 106 Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-17, 3-17, 4-26, 5-38, 6-60, 7-82, 8-98, 9-105, 10-106.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 12-4-22-5, Umesh Yadav 7-2-29-3, Mohammed Shami 10.3-2-36-2, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-5-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

