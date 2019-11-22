Ahlawat cards 68, extends lead to three shots in Digboi

Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat extended his lead to three shots with a determined four-under 68 in the penultimate round of the IndianOil Servo Masters Golf here on Friday. Ahlawat's three-day total stood at an impressive 15-under-201 at the Rs. 60 lakh event.

Bengaluru golfers Abhishek Jha and M Dharma were the closest challengers to the leader as they occupied tied second at 12-under-204 after shooting rounds of two-under-70. Kolkata's Divyanshu Bajaj (71) ended the day in fourth place at 11-under-205 while six-time winner Mukesh Kumar of Mhow rose into contention with the day's best round of 65 that propelled him to fifth place at 10-under-206.

Ahlawat (69-64-68), the 2017 runner-up, raised hopes of a maiden title after he fired seven birdies in exchange for three bogeys on Friday. Mukesh Kumar's 65, the day's best score, lifted him eight spots to fifth place.

Three-time winner and defending champion Shamim Khan of Delhi was placed tied 11th at five-under-211.

