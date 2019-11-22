International Development News
UPDATE 1-Cricket-India exploit Bangladesh's pink chink to be on top in Kolkata

  Kolkata
  Updated: 22-11-2019 18:29 IST
  Created: 22-11-2019 18:14 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Ishant Sharma and his pace colleagues wreaked havoc with the pink ball to put India in charge of their maiden day-night test against Bangladesh at a heaving Eden Gardens on Friday. Armed with the pink ball, India's pace trio bundled out the tourists for 106 in front of a sellout crowd which also included Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The hosts, 1-0 up heading into the second and final match of the two-test series, then reached 35-1 at tea, looking firmly on course for their 12th consecutive home series victory. Rohit Sharma was batting on 13, while Cheteshwar Pujara was on seven. Mayank Agarwal made 14 before Al-Amin Hossain dismissed the opener.

Indian quicks put the hosts early on top with a hostile display of seam bowling after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque opted to bat, a decision he promptly regretted. After the lull of the first six overs, Ishant (5-22) drew first blood, trapping the out-of-form Imrul Kayes lbw for four.

Ishant's new-ball partner Umesh Yadav (3-29) dismissed Mominul and Mohammad Mithun in the same over to trigger a spectacular batting collapse that Bangladesh could never recover from. Opener Shadman Islam top-scored for Bangladesh with 29, which included five boundaries. Liton Das retired hurt on 24 after being hit on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami snorter.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz came on as concussion substitute and Mithun replaced Liton behind the stumps when India came out to bat.

