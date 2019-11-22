UPDATE 1-Cricket-India exploit Bangladesh's pink chink to be on top in Kolkata

Ishant Sharma and his pace colleagues wreaked havoc with the pink ball to put India in charge of their maiden day-night test against Bangladesh at a heaving Eden Gardens on Friday. Armed with the pink ball, India's pace trio bundled out the tourists for 106 in front of a sellout crowd which also included Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The hosts, 1-0 up heading into the second and final match of the two-test series, then reached 35-1 at tea, looking firmly on course for their 12th consecutive home series victory. Rohit Sharma was batting on 13, while Cheteshwar Pujara was on seven. Mayank Agarwal made 14 before Al-Amin Hossain dismissed the opener.

Indian quicks put the hosts early on top with a hostile display of seam bowling after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque opted to bat, a decision he promptly regretted. After the lull of the first six overs, Ishant (5-22) drew first blood, trapping the out-of-form Imrul Kayes lbw for four.

Ishant's new-ball partner Umesh Yadav (3-29) dismissed Mominul and Mohammad Mithun in the same over to trigger a spectacular batting collapse that Bangladesh could never recover from. Opener Shadman Islam top-scored for Bangladesh with 29, which included five boundaries. Liton Das retired hurt on 24 after being hit on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami snorter.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz came on as concussion substitute and Mithun replaced Liton behind the stumps when India came out to bat.

