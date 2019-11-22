International Development News
Development News Edition

Zidane urges fans to back under-fire Bale

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:39 IST
Zidane urges fans to back under-fire Bale

Madrid, Nov 22 (AFP) Zinedine Zidane has urged Real Madrid fans to get behind Gareth Bale and insists he does not believe the Welshman is happier playing for his country than Real Madrid. Madrid play Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, when Bale is likely to feel the frustration of the home supporters.

The 30-year-old sparked outrage in the Spanish press this week after he celebrated Wales' victory over Hungary on Monday with a flag from the crowd that read: "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order". The slogan has been adopted by Welsh fans after an interview given by former Madrid player Pedja Mijatovic to Cadena Ser last month, in which he referred to those as Bale's priorities.

It has been interpreted in Spain as a slight against Real Madrid, particularly after Bale played twice for Wales over the international break, having missed the last six matches for his club through injury. But, in a press conference on Friday, Zidane refused to criticise Bale. "When you look at what he has given to the club and the fans, that is what we are all here for: for the club.

"Gareth is one of the team and the fans have to be behind us, always. I will always be behind my players. Outside, things can happen but inside, we should only look at the football." While on international duty, Bale admitted he feels more excitement representing Wales, with teammates he has grown up with and who speak the same language.

Asked if Bale is happier playing for his country than his club, Zidane said: "I don't think so, maybe it's better for him with the language, but he seemed happy when he scored in the Champions League final. "It's just the language, he said it. Inside the dressing room here, he's good." Zidane would not comment on whether Bale's celebrations were aimed at Real Madrid or the media's criticism of him for spending too much time playing golf.

"I'm not going to get into that, it's not my area," Zidane said. "What I can tell you is Gareth Bale is my player. That's what interests me."

Bale has not played for Real Madrid since October 5 but his recovery came just in time for him to play twice for Wales last week, meaning he is fit to face Real Sociedad in La Liga. "There is a lot of noise around Gareth but the most important thing for him and for me is to focus on football," Zidane said.

"He has been away, he has been able to play and now he is back and is available. "He can make the difference, he is a decisive player. If he is fit, he has shown he is a key player and he will show it again."

It remains to be seen if Bale returns to the starting line-up against Real Sociedad, who have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and sit only two points behind Real Madrid. Lucas Vazquez is out with a broken toe along with James Rodriguez and Nacho, who are both recovering from knee injuries. Marco Asensio is a long-term absentee after rupturing his cruciate ligament. (AFP) AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'Criminal' held after brief exchange of fire with police

An alleged criminal was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, two men on a motorcycle were signalled to stop for checking by police, but they sped away and fired at policemen. The p...

Spain offers green energy investors incentives to drop lawsuits

Spain has offered incentives to renewable energy investors to drop almost 10 billion euros 11.04 billion worth of lawsuits against the country, acting environment minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday. Several foreign investors, most invest...

Scotland to host Israel in Euro 2020 play-off

Paris, Nov 22 AFP Scotland were drawn Friday to play Israel in Glasgow in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals next March, but Steve Clarkes team must win that and a one-off away tie if they are to make the finals. Scotland, who performed poo...

Greater Noida: Woman constable alleges rape by lawyer

An FIR has been registered against a lawyer who has been accused of rape by a woman police constable in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. Both the accused as well as the victim hail from Meerut district but the alleged incident took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019